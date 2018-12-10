RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Dec 2018 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

Mel B suffers two broken ribs, injures hand

MUMBAI : Singer Mel B underwent a three-hour emergency surgery here. The 43-year-old has suffered two broken ribs and a severed right hand.

Posting a picture with her arm in giant purple foam protector, she has so far kept the reason behind her accident under wraps, reports mirror.co.uk.

The Spice Girl has been on a whirlwind tour promoting her new book Brutally Honest, an autobiography laying bare her alleged abusive marriage to former husband Stephen Belafonte.

She posted on Instagram: "Suffering two broken ribs, a severed right hand needing emergency care, to having had to have over a three-hour surgery to repair the damage hence, the purple sling.

"I've had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in New York, I apologise to each and everyone of you who bought their tickets to meet me today. I'm absolutely gutted but I can assure you it will happen at a later date. I promise.

"For now, my right hand/arm is all stitched up and I'm trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs, oh the pain, but I'm in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mel B Instagram New York Brutally Honest
Related news
News | 10 Dec 2018

Shalmali Kholgade grabs eyeballs as she dances on DJ Snake's 'Taki Taki'

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali Kholgade, who is quite active sharing her dance videos on her social media handle has released another dance cover of DJ Snake’s popular song, Taki Taki. Kholgade has shared video of her dancing on the upbeat song, on her Instagram handle.

read more
News | 10 Dec 2018

Nick Cannon defends Kevin Hart

MUMBAI : Actor-rapper Nick Cannon rose to comedian Kevin Hart's defence by calling out female comedians who had used anti-gay slurs on their own handles.This comes after Hart stepped down from his appointment as Oscar host following backlash over past homophobic tweets.

read more
News | 07 Dec 2018

Ed Sheeran responds to angry comments over dressing less

MUMBAI: After Ed Sheeran sent the internet in an uproar for being wildly undressed during his duet with Beyonce Knowles, the Grammy winner had a funny response to it.

read more
News | 06 Dec 2018

Cardi B and her gorgeous hairdos

MUMBAI: World famous rapper diva, singer-songwriter, and television personality Cardi B is that one global celebrity, who has charmed fans by both her music and style.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2018

Cardi B, Offset call it quits

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has said that she and her husband Offset have called it quits and plan to get a divorce.Cardi took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share the news via a lengthy video, which she captioned simply, "There you go peace and love."

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal calls Diljit Dosanjh a 'powerhouse' as 'Pagal' and 'Putt Jatt Da' rake over five million hits each on the music streaming app!

MUMBAI: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh's newly released tracks Pagal and Putt Jatread more

Press Releases
RED FM introduces its newest RJ, Robot Rashmi

MUMBAI: RED FM has come out with another exciting concept of having a humanoid robot as a radio jread more

News
Apple acquires London-based music firm Platoon

MUMBAI: In a bid to further cement its position in the global music space, Apple has reportedly read more

Press Releases
Cultural curator Putumayo broadens horizons, launches music-powered travel experiences

MUMBAI: Using music as a gateway to greater cultural understanding, Putumayo was curating experiread more

News
RAM Week 46: Top radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of RAM, top radio stations continued maintaining positions.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jana Kramer slams body shamers

MUMBAI : Actress-singer Jana Kramer is frustrated with hateful comments directed towards her over her body, just over a week after she welcomed son...read more

2
Xenia Ghali drives forward with new single 'Lay In Your Arms'

MUMBAI: Following on from the success of her single Stick Around, which reached over one million streams on Spotify, and her latest release Dotted...read more

3
Shalmali Kholgade grabs eyeballs as she dances on DJ Snake's 'Taki Taki'

MUMBAI: Singer Shalmali Kholgade, who is quite active sharing her dance videos on her social media handle has released another dance cover of DJ...read more

4
T-Series Apna Punjab's song 'Rovenga' will make you realize the value of 'precious moments'

MUMBAI: Rovenga song sung by Aarsh Benipal is sure to make you fall in love with the track. The track draws a beautiful message, as the music video...read more

5
Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah rock the Koffee with Karan episode

MUMBAI: The ninth episode of sixth season of Koffee with Karan featured two of the super talented and popular Punjabi sensations - rockstar singer-...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group