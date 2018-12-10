Jassie Gill's 'Nikle Currant' becomes fastest Punjabi song ever to cross 200 million views!

MUMBAI: Punjabi singing sensation Jassie Gill’s latest hit Nikle Currant along with Neha Kakkar has been a rage among fans since it dropped online. Produced on the official YouTube handle of T-Series, the upbeat Punjabi song has garnered over 200 million views on the online video streaming platform.

Well, it is the first Punjabi song to have achieved this feat in a short span.

Revealing the same, a source informs, "The views are speaking volumes as the song turned out to be the fastest growing Punjabi collaboration. Nikle Currant received an overwhelming response from the audience, fans and industry people alike."

Jassie quotes, "Singing is my passion. I try to serve it as much as I can while juggling my work between my upcoming movies and music albums respectively. I feel whatever I have achieved in the music space is all because of Punjabi music and the love and support of my fans. The compliments I receive for my songs makes me feel blessed and I'm grateful to be where I'm right now."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, after making his Bollywood debut with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, Jassie is now concentrating on his next Bollywood project Panga starring Kangana Ranaut, which is being helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.