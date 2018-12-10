Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah rock the Koffee with Karan episode

MUMBAI: The ninth episode of sixth season of Koffee with Karan featured two of the super talented and popular Punjabi sensations - rockstar singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Punjabi rapper Badshah, hosted by ace director Karan Johar.

The sixth season that started on 21 October has till now featured only film stars and these two are the first musicians. Both Diljit and Badshah are Punjab based stars, who have a massive fan following PAN India too. Diljit’s first outing in Hindi cinema was the very talked about movie Udta Punjab and the song Ikk Kudi caught fancy of many. Badshah has been the most loved rapper for quite some time after belting out hits after hits like Tareefan and Saturday Saturday, among many others. The show was nothing less than a roller coaster ride. With Badshah winning both the rapid fire and the Koffee quiz, the show was a laughter ride due to Diljit’s tongue and cheek. Both of them even rapped a bit live on the show. Their friendship and camaraderie were visible and palpable.

Some rapid-fire answers that stayed with the audience included Badshah’s immediate response to the name Honey Singh was ‘friend’, saying that despite he liking Tanshik, the youngster needs to be more original. The rapper’s answer of calling Raftaar ‘too fast’ and Diljit Dosanjh ‘beautiful’ also caught attention of onlookers. Diljit Dosanjh calling Gurudas Maan - the Voice of Gold and Shankar Mahadevan - the music maestro and his wish to work with Alia Bhatt etc were also some noteworthy answers. Diljit also confessed of making out in a car once. Apart from Diljit’s humor Badshah’s impression of Anu Malik left the audiences in splits. Badshah also mentioned that his dream collaboration would be with Drake. While Badshah chose Eminen between Eminem and Tupac, Diljit chose Kulpreet Manak between Eminem and 50 cents.

The Punjabi duo spoke about their first performances ever and their obsessions for branded clothes, and Diljit Dosanjh’s love for Kylie Jenner. The video ended with teaser of next episode, which features Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal.