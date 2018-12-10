RadioandMusic
Beyonce adds spunk to Isha Ambani's pre-wedding gala

MUMBAI : Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce gave a power-packed performance at the pre-wedding celebrations of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal here.

The pop star performed on Sunday night for a star-studded audience, which included former US First Lady Hillary Clinton and a slew of Bollywood celebrities including newlywed Priyanka Chopra and her American singer husband Nick

Known for songs like Crazy in love, Single ladies and Run the world, Beyonce chose a thigh high slit red and gold dress with a plunging neckline by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. she completed her look with soft curls and a gold maatha-patti.

Beyonce performed on numbers like Perfect by Ed Sheeran and belted out her greatest hits.

The Baby boy singer left Udaipur on Monday morning. She was sporting a grey hoodie and sunglasses at the airport.

(Source: IANS)

