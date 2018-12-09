RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Dec 2018 11:00 |  By RnMTeam

Udity Shandilya's 'Shukr Hai' is out on DMRecords!

MUMBAI: Singer Udit Shandilya has recently released his third single, Shukr Hai. The song of this singing sensation from Aligarh is out on DMRecords music label, owned by Daler Mehndi and his wife Taran Mehndi.

Featuring Udit Shandilya and Big FM RJ Kalpana Jadon, Shukr Hai essays story of a couple’s broken relationship and how they get on positively with life while dealing with the breakup maturely. RJ Kalpana is the recipient of the Aligarh Gaurav Sammaan.

Watch the video here

Penned as well as composed by Navneet Kedar, the song is the third single of Shandilya, who is currently basking in the success of award winning Gudiya Rani, the singer recently got featured on the digital media’s favourite show TTL social.

Shandilya has put on his best foot forward with this video. Also, the passionate team of DMRecords has also pushed the calibre of the singer to the maximum.

Tags
Udit Shandilya Daler Mehndi Taran Mehndi Big FM Jaanisar Gudiya Rani DMRecords RJ Kalpana Jadon Hyder Alee TTL social
Related news
News | 07 Dec 2018

Mika Singh controversies that raised eyebrows

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh has always been in the eye of Papparazi for his controversies with the latest being he getting arrested for sexual misconduct with a Brazilian model in Dubai.

read more
News | 29 Nov 2018

Javed Ali finds Amitabh Bachchan - a positive vibe!

MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali, who recently performed at the Memorial event held to remember the martyrs of 26/11 Mumbai attack, is greatly influenced by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

read more
News | 08 Nov 2018

Udit Shandilya's soul-pleasing song 'Gadbadi' has a message!

MUMBAI: Udit Shandilya, a 20-year-old musician from Aligarh U.P who started his musical journey at the age of four, owns YouTube channel now. The singer known for his various Bollywood covers has recently released Gadbadi.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2018

Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh bereaved

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh and Daler Mehndi's elder brother Amarjeet Singh died here on Monday.

read more
News | 26 Oct 2018

Did Lata Mangeshkar praise her niece on Twitter?

MUMBAI: One of the legendary singers in the Bollywood music industry Lata Mangeshkar who is also known as the ‘Nightingale of India’ recently praised her niece Radha Mangeshkar on her noteworthy achievement.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Apple acquires London-based music firm Platoon

MUMBAI: In a bid to further cement its position in the global music space, Apple has reportedly read more

Press Releases
Cultural curator Putumayo broadens horizons, launches music-powered travel experiences

MUMBAI: Using music as a gateway to greater cultural understanding, Putumayo was curating experiread more

News
RAM Week 46: Top radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of RAM, top radio stations continued maintaining positions.read more

News
BARC Week 48: B4U Music receives notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 48 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the chartsread more

Press Releases
Pankaj Udhas and Gulzar Sahab 'Nayaab Lamhe' exclusively on MY FM

MUMBAI: It is the season of celebration for ghazal lovers as their favorite radio channel MY FM read more

top# 5 articles

1
AR Rahman's Hockey anthem 'Jai Hind India' will make you fall in love with our 'Matroobhoomi'

MUMBAI: Legendary singer AR Rahman’s new Hockey World Cup 2018 anthem song showcases mind-blowing visuals of our motherland. The beats, rhythm and...read more

2
'Aankh Marey' trends at #2 on YouTube charts

MUMBAI: One of the most happening songs Aankh Marey has been ruling the charts recently. The song, which starrers Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh...read more

3
Alwyn doesn't like talking about Taylor Swift in public

MUMBAI : Actor Joe Alwyn, who is dating singer Taylor Swift, likes to keep his relationship as private as possible.Alwyn says there is "a very clear...read more

4
Neha Kakkar's kick-ass dance moves on 'Aankh Marey' will leave you awestruck!

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who has recently co-sung the recreated version of Aankh Marey along with Mika Singh and Kumar Sanu, has done something to...read more

5
Shirley Setia's melodious number 'Naiyo Jaana' trends at number 21 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Indo-Kiwi singer Shirley Setia’s newest single, Naiyo Jaana is currently trending at number 21 on YouTube. The song has garnered over two and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group