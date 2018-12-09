RadioandMusic
News |  09 Dec 2018

AR Rahman's Hockey anthem 'Jai Hind India' will make you fall in love with our 'Matroobhoomi'

MUMBAI: Legendary singer AR Rahman’s new Hockey World Cup 2018 anthem song showcases mind-blowing visuals of our motherland. The beats, rhythm and the vibe of the song will totally take you on a musical ride. Through the song, Rahman encourages youth to put their forward towards world domination in sports as well as leadership. Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan is also featured in the song, along with Neeti Mohan, Nayanthara, Sivamani, Shweta Pandit, Shweta Mohan, Sasha Tirupathi and Harshdeep, which is surely going to be a treat for your eyes.

Chaahe jeete hum, Chaahe haare hum, Humein khelte rehna hai, Hum dariya hain, Hum rukte nahi, Humein behte rehna hai, these lyrics just gives one more power to think positively and even much better. Well, they have been penned by one of the biggest lyricists Gulzar sahib, who knows quite well to pour the right emotion in a song through his magnificent writing.

Also the song narrates a beautiful message and is sure to make you feel motivated. The song has a real good rap by MC Heam, which happens to be an icing on the cake.  

Jai Hind India has got a good response from the audience as we can see the YouTube numbers soaring.

