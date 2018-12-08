RadioandMusic
News |  08 Dec 2018 14:06 |  By RnMTeam

Shirley Setia's melodious number 'Naiyo Jaana' trends at number 21 on YouTube

MUMBAI: Indo-Kiwi singer Shirley Setia’s newest single, Naiyo Jaana is currently trending at number 21 on YouTube. The song has garnered over two and a half million views with just 48 hours of its release.

Sung by Shirley, the music as well as lyrics of this melodious song is composed by Ravi Singhal, who is also the music programmer for Naiyo Jaana.

Watch video here:

Essaying a teenage love story, the song shows the gorgeous Shirley riding a bicycle as she reminiscences memories of her lover during school. While the song ends with the singer longing for her love and revisiting his place with a hope of him coming back, the soulful music blends completely with the emotion of the song. The lyrics are also an add-on and Shirley has done a fabulous job when it comes to her melodious voice that is apt for the song.

Koi Shor was Shirley Setia’s debut single. She also sung covers of many famous songs apart from debuting as Bollywood playback singer in 2017 with the song Disco Disco for the move A Gentlemen starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. She collaborated with singer Benny Dayal and music composer duo Sachin-Jigar for the same.

Watch Koi Shor here:

Watch Disco Disco here:

