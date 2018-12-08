Neha Kakkar's kick-ass dance moves on 'Aankh Marey' will leave you awestruck!

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who has recently co-sung the recreated version of Aankh Marey along with Mika Singh and Kumar Sanu, has done something to leave everyone awestruck! Well, the singer has shot a video, where she is seen dancing to the song along with choreographer Melvin Louis.

In the video, Neha seems no less than a professional dancer as she has grooved on the song with ace and of course grace. Her filmy thumke, nakhre, adaayein and her smile make the singer’s dance number a must watch number. Towards the end of her groovy number, music composer Tanishk Bagchi and music supervisor Azeem Dayani are also seen dancing on the song.

Neha’s video has kept fans glued, who are enthralled by her kick-ass dance moves. Their comments show much Neha’s well-wishers are enjoying the Oh Humsafar singer’s dance moves.

Besides, the actual music video of Aankh Mare, which features Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is currently a rage and is trending at number two on YouTube. The video that is out on the official YouTube channel of T-Series music label is a part of the upcoming Bollywood movie, Simmba.

