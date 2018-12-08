Michelle Williams splits from fiance Johnson

MUMBAI: Singer Michelle Williams has broken off her engagement to fiance pastor Chad Johnson for the second time.

The Destiny's Child hitmaker took to Instagram to make the split official, reported people.com.

"I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single! Things didn't work out, the healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. Fearless," Williams wrote.

Williams has earlier shared that she had secretly called off her engagement to Johnson, but they got back together. And now once again she has ended her relationship with Johnson.

The former couple first met in March 2017 at an Arizona spiritual retreat run by Johnson. They made their relationship official in July 2017.

(Source: IANS)