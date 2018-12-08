RadioandMusic
News |  08 Dec 2018 15:21

'Aankh Marey' trends at #2 on YouTube charts

MUMBAI: One of the most happening songs Aankh Marey has been ruling the charts recently. The song, which starrers Sara Ali Khan and Ranveer Singh from the movie Simba is currently trends at number two on YouTube charts. The song has garnered over 30 million views withing just 48 hours of its release.

Aankh Marey happens to be the recreated version of a song with the similar title, from the movie Tere Mere Sapne. Original credits go to Kumar Sanu, Kavita Krishnamurthy who have sung the original song, while this recreated version has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Mika Singh and Kumar Sanu. The video his out on the official YouTube handle of T-Series music label.

Click here to view the original version:

Here’s the new version

The above version of the song is absolutely stunning as there are real good visuals and the onscreen jodi of Sara Ali khan and Ranveer Singh look awesome. It is indeed a party anthem to groove on this December.

Great stage effects and the choreography are just lit. The track is re-created and programmed by the IIFA award winner Tanishk Bagchi, who has also given music to the song, while lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

Simba is directed by Rohit Shetty who is also the producer of the movie along with Hiroo Johar, Rohit Shetty, Apoorva Mehta, and Karan Johar. The movie is set to hit theatres on 28 December 2018.

