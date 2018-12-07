RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Dec 2018 15:40 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Kavita Seth collaborates with son for Pakistani film

MUMBAI : Iktara fame singer Kavita Seth has collaborated with her singer-composer son Kanishk Seth for a Pakistani film's song "Dil Jogia".

Talking about the song and her relationship with her son, Kavita said in a statement: "Kanishk and I share a very special relationship. Though he's my son, we've always treated each other like friends as we share everything with each other.

"As this is the first time we've collaborated for a film project where he's been the composer and I have sung the song, it was a very special sight for me to watch the whole process right from its idea to its development and the delivery process. We both have given our 100 per cent to the song..."

Dil Jogia is a soulful song from the movie Pinky Memsaab.

Not only this, Kavita has also curated a platform called Main Kavita Hoon to celebrate poets on a common platform, where poems will be sung, composed and rendered by the singer only.

The first edition of Main Kavita Hoon will take place on December 16 at Bhavans Auditorium here.

 (Source: IANS)

Tags
Iktara Kavita Seth Main Kavita Hoon Dil Jogia Pinky Memsaab
Related news
News | 28 Nov 2018

Jaan 'Nisaar from 'Kedarnath' will surely melt your heart

MUMBAI: The newest song, Jaan ‘Nisaar from the upcoming Bollywood movie Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Rajput, is another romantic number from the much awaited film.

read more
News | 13 Oct 2018

Tochi Raina to sing for Rahul Roy's 'Night and Fog'

MUMBAI: Singer Tochi Raina, who crooned Iktara and Kabira has lent his voice for Aayush Shah and Rahul Roy for their upcoming film, Night and Fog. 

read more
News | 12 Jul 2018

Thursday Throwback: Singers go down the memory lane

MUMBAI: Walking down the memory lane and going through pictures of your younger days is a favourite activity of all. Every picture comes with a wonderful memory, giving us a feeling of nostalgia. And, when it comes to throwbacks, our music industry stars are no way behind.

read more
News | 26 Jun 2018

Kavish and Kanishk Seth pay an ode to their father K K Seth

MUMBAI: Celebrations for Father’s Day are just done, but one day to celebrate the contribution of a father in his children’s or family’s life is not enough.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2018

Kavita Seth finds good poetry always appealing

MUMBAI: Iktara hitmaker Kavita Seth has often collaborated with poets including Rehman Faris from Pakistan. The singer says good poetry always appeals to her.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 46: Top radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of RAM, top radio stations continued maintaining positions.read more

News
BARC Week 48: B4U Music receives notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 48 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the chartsread more

Press Releases
Pankaj Udhas and Gulzar Sahab 'Nayaab Lamhe' exclusively on MY FM

MUMBAI: It is the season of celebration for ghazal lovers as their favorite radio channel MY FM read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Launches Mask-a-thon, a campaign to encourage Delhites wear a pollution mask

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks launches Mask-a-thon, a unique campaign to...read more

News
MY FM RJ Kartik is the first RJ to become brand ambassador of Rajasthan Election Commission

MUMBAI: MY FM RJ Kartik, who is among the top three most followed RJs in the country, has becomeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Joris Voorn unveils latest production: Genova

MUMBAI: Ever in search of an even better environment to make music in, Joris Voorn has been hard at work this year constructing a new studio space...read more

2
SRK and Shahrukh's 'Issaqbazzi' trends at number two on YouTube

MUMBAI: The recently released song, Issaqbaazi from the much awaited Bollywood movie, Zero has become a rage owing to the Bhojpuri style Jugalbadi of...read more

3
Swedish House Mafia to play first Finnish show since reuniting at Weekend Festival 2019

MUMBAI: The resurgent Swedish House Mafia have been announced as guests for Finland’s Weekend Festival 2019 (19-20 July, Helsinki), only their second...read more

4
Television actress Shilpa Shinde to be an expert on RED FM's 'TV ki Panchayat'

MUMBAI:  RED FM had launched Channel no 935, a new age, on air property with RJ Akriti earlier this year and the radio jock has been churning...read more

5
Guide to music at Magnetic Fields 2018

MUMBAI: There’s less than a week to go for Magnetic Fields. The music festival has a diverse music line-up this year, so to help you navigate the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group