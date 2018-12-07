RadioandMusic
News |  07 Dec 2018 13:49

Mika Singh lands in soup again for sexual misconduct, gets arrested in Dubai!

MUMBAI: King of Bollywood Bhangra, Mika Singh has once again landed in soup for sexual misconduct. The singer was detained in Dubai at 3 am after a Brazilian model alleged him for sending inappropriate pictures to her.

If reports are to be believed, Mika was arrested from a bar from Bur Dubai post the 17-year-old lodged a complaint against him. The Indian Consulate has confirmed this news though a statement from both Dubai officials and Mika Singh is yet-to-come. But, the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi is handling the case and their team has reached the police station, told Navdeep Singh Suri, who is the Indian Ambassador to the UAE.

It is not for the first time that Singh has grabbed eyeballs for his controversial behaviour. Back in 2006, the singer had forcibly kissed controversial actress Rakhi Sawant during his birthday celebrations. Rakhi had also lodged a complaint of molestations against Mika’s inappropriate ways. He had also slapped a fan during a concert in April 2015 besides picking fight with singer Shaan during the reality show, Music Ka Maha Muqqabala. And his claim of Bipasha Basu kissing him was height of being an attention seeker, though he later clarified that it was Kapil’s dadi on Comedy Night with Kapil, who kissed him and not Bipasha.

Meanwhile, it has also been report that Mika had also assured the model about giving a break in Bollywood movie. Also, the Mauja Hi Mauja singer was not in Dubai for any concert purpose. We will have to wait to know Mika’s side.

