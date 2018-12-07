Mika Singh controversies that raised eyebrows

MUMBAI: Singer Mika Singh has always been in the eye of Papparazi for his controversies with the latest being he getting arrested for sexual misconduct with a Brazilian model in Dubai.

So, we thought of sharing the Punjabi singer’s top controversies that raised eyebrows and of course made headlines, making Mika one of the kings of controversies.

Forcefully kissing Rakhi Sawant

The biggest hassle, Singh had got involved in was in 2006 when the singer had forcefully kissed Rakhi Sawant during his birthday celebrations. Rakhi had gone on to file a complaint against him for sexual molestation. The singer had that said that it was Rakhi, who had first kissed him, which encouraged him to do the same. Well, whatsoever maybe, but this controversy had given good fodder to media portals during that time.

Spreading rumours about kissing Bipasha Basu

Mika Singh’s notorious nature had led to another controversy, where the singer had evoked a rumour about Bipasha Basu kissing her. The singer, who had shot for an episode of Comedy Night with Kapil along with Basu, had also shared a picture of his flaunting a kiss on his cheeks alongside Bipasha. But, later the singer went on to clear the air by revealing that it was Kapil’s dadi who had kissed him and not the Bong beauty.

Poked fun at Diana Penty’s surname

It was during the music launch of Bollywood movie, Happy Bhag Jayegi, when Mika Singh had poked fun at the lead actress of the movie, Diana Penty. He had made a joke of her surname by saying, "She is Diana Penty and I am Mika Kachcha," which didn’t go well with the actress, who had shared her angst with a leading portal.

Fight with Shaan

Another controversy that made headlines was Mika’s fights with singer Shaan when the duo was on the judging panel of music reality show Music ka Maha Muqqabala. Mika’s anger had become one of the highlights of the show as both were seen miffed on contestants and performances during the show.

Slapping a fan during a concert!

During a concert in South Delhi in April 2015, Mika had a slapped a fan, who had come to enjoy his concert, citing reasons that he was too annoying. The fan who turned out to be a doctor had then lodged an FIR against the singer.

Hit and run controversy

Just like Salman Khan, Mika Singh was also involved in a hit and run case as he had severely injured an auto-rickshaw driver in the incident. But, Singh, later, denied of driving the car citing that he was accompanied by his driver, who was at the wheels.

Illegally sending people abroad

Last but not the least, Mika’s illegally sending of people abroad, along with brother Daler Mehndi, was another controversy that rocked in the King of Bhangra’s life.

Meanwhile, the latest we hear that Mika Singh has been released today after the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi got involved in the case.

