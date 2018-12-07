RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Dec 2018 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

Bigg Boss 12: Romil Chaudhary and Sreesanth sing for Somi Khan

MUMBAI: Colors TV’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 12 is a big talk of the town recently as the show is ruling the charts for its controversies. Out of all the gossip that we watch on the television, we found really cute on Voot. Well, it was when contestants Romil Chaudhary and S. Sreesanth were singing a sweet song for another contestant Somi Khan. The song was Aankhein Khuli from one of the Biggest Bollywood movies Mohabbatein.

Seeing Somi Khan dressed in her complete traditional avatar and looking absolutely stunning, boys in the house could not resist from singing a song for her. The short video below is pretty sweet as one can see all that natkhatpancute blushes, and those sweet gestures.

Click to check the video

Bigg Boss 12, the ‘queen of juicy gossip’ in its season has a varied set of contestants who do continue on giving us gossips, while we wait for the ones who entertain audience through music.

Tags
Bigg Boss Colors TV VOOT Bollywood Romil Chaudhary Somi Khan Mohabbatein S. Sreesanth Bigg Boss 12
Related news
News | 07 Dec 2018

Mika Singh lands in soup again for sexual misconduct, gets arrested in Dubai!

MUMBAI: King of Bollywood Bhangra, Mika Singh has once again landed in soup for sexual misconduct. The singer was detained in Dubai at 3 am after a Brazilian model alleged him for sending inappropriate pictures to her.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2018

Guru Randhawa, Nick Jonas are among the most searched celebrities by Indians in 2018

MUMBAI: Indian hit-machine Guru Randhawa and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas are among the top 10 most searched global celebrities by Indians in 2018. While Guru bagged the seventh position, Nick Jonas scored second place in the list, slightly losing to Salman Khan, who has topped it.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2018

India quite tough for international artistes to break into: Simon Fuller

MUMBAI: Music mogul Simon Fuller, who brought his global pop group Now United to India for the first time, finds the country digitally smart and fully focused on the future.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2018

Zero: SRK and Salman reunite in Bhojpuri style in 'Issaqbaazi'

MUMBAI: One of the trendiest movie these days Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, has been the talk of the town owing to its gripping storyline. And recently the makers have launched a new song Issaqbaazi which happens to be on ‘trending charts’.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2018

Music is my soul, says singer Richa Sharma

MUMBAI: From singing devotional songs to becoming a popular playback singer in Bollywood, Richa Sharma says music is her soul irrespective of any genre.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RAM Week 46: Top radio stations maintain positions

MUMBAI: In Week 46 of RAM, top radio stations continued maintaining positions.read more

News
BARC Week 48: B4U Music receives notable rise

MUMBAI: In week 48 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the chartsread more

Press Releases
Pankaj Udhas and Gulzar Sahab 'Nayaab Lamhe' exclusively on MY FM

MUMBAI: It is the season of celebration for ghazal lovers as their favorite radio channel MY FM read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Launches Mask-a-thon, a campaign to encourage Delhites wear a pollution mask

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks launches Mask-a-thon, a unique campaign to...read more

News
MY FM RJ Kartik is the first RJ to become brand ambassador of Rajasthan Election Commission

MUMBAI: MY FM RJ Kartik, who is among the top three most followed RJs in the country, has becomeread more

top# 5 articles

1
SRK and Shahrukh's 'Issaqbazzi' trends at number two on YouTube

MUMBAI: The recently released song, Issaqbaazi from the much awaited Bollywood movie, Zero has become a rage owing to the Bhojpuri style Jugalbadi of...read more

2
Swedish House Mafia to play first Finnish show since reuniting at Weekend Festival 2019

MUMBAI: The resurgent Swedish House Mafia have been announced as guests for Finland’s Weekend Festival 2019 (19-20 July, Helsinki), only their second...read more

3
I think Bismillah would be a totally different crowd song: Rajdeep Chatterjee

MUMBAI: Rajdeep Chatterjee, who was the top finalist of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champ and one of the second runner-up of Indian Idol 4, has...read more

4
Riding on a musical wave

MUMBAI: Have you ever been on a journey without plugging your earphones or turning your car stereo up to the maximum? Have you ever had a moment...read more

5
I am hoping to announce India Tour sometime in 2019 says Tokyo based future house bass music producer DJ VIVID

MUMBAI: Tokyo based future house bass music producer VIVID has released a euphoric new single on Hardwell’s brand new label Gemstone Records. Titled...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group