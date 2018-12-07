Bigg Boss 12: Romil Chaudhary and Sreesanth sing for Somi Khan

MUMBAI: Colors TV’s popular reality show Bigg Boss 12 is a big talk of the town recently as the show is ruling the charts for its controversies. Out of all the gossip that we watch on the television, we found really cute on Voot. Well, it was when contestants Romil Chaudhary and S. Sreesanth were singing a sweet song for another contestant Somi Khan. The song was Aankhein Khuli from one of the Biggest Bollywood movies Mohabbatein.

Seeing Somi Khan dressed in her complete traditional avatar and looking absolutely stunning, boys in the house could not resist from singing a song for her. The short video below is pretty sweet as one can see all that natkhatpan, cute blushes, and those sweet gestures.

Bigg Boss 12, the ‘queen of juicy gossip’ in its season has a varied set of contestants who do continue on giving us gossips, while we wait for the ones who entertain audience through music.