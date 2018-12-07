RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Dec 2018 11:58 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande is '60 percent champagne'

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande says she is 60 per cent champagne because she has been drinking a lot lately.

"I don't think I've ever consumed more alcohol than I have in the past month. I am champagne. You know how people say we're 60 per cent water? I'm 60 per cent pink Veuve Clicquot," Grande told Billboard magazine.

The 25-year-old singer said champagne helped inspire her latest single Thank U, Next.

Discussing the success of the track, she said, "I can't believe it but, like, so can. It's me and my besties tipsy off champagne -- and me with a broken heart -- just letting it out and having fun. I love this more than any other song I've ever put out."

Another song on her new album, 7 Rings was written after a "challenging" day that saw Grande and her friends buy engagement rings in an alcohol-fuelled shopping trip to cheer themselves up, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It was a... challenging fall day in New York. Me and my friends went to Tiffany's together, just because we needed some retail therapy. You know how when you're waiting at Tiffany's they give you lots of champagne?

"They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring. That's why we have these, and that's where the song idea came from."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ariana Grande Thank U Next 60 per cent
Related news
News | 07 Dec 2018

This year has been one of the best of my career: Ariana Grande

MUMBAI : Singer Ariana Grande says this year has been one of the best of her career and the worst in her life

read more
News | 03 Dec 2018

Grande covers up Pete Davidson tattoo

MUMBAI : After their whirlwind engagement and subsequent break-up, singer Ariana Grande and comedian-actor Pete Davidson are both taking steps to cover up many of the matching tattoos they either got together or about the other person.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2018

Eminem raps about Ariana Grande's Manchester concert bombing

MUMBAI : Rapper Eminem has rapped about the Manchester terror attack at pop singer Ariana Grande's concert, in a new controversial track.

read more
News | 26 Nov 2018

Ariana Grande snaps at fan

MUMBAI : Singer Ariana Grande snapped at a fan who accused her of taking advantage of her late boyfriend and rapper Mac Miller's death.

read more
News | 23 Nov 2018

Piers Morgan's son angry over his father-Ariana Twitter row

MUMBAI : Journalist Piers Morgan's son Spencer Morgan is not happy with his father over his offensive remarks against Little Mix band members and singer Ariana Grande.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Pankaj Udhas and Gulzar Sahab 'Nayaab Lamhe' exclusively on MY FM

MUMBAI: It is the season of celebration for ghazal lovers as their favorite radio channel MY FM read more

Press Releases
BIG FM Launches Mask-a-thon, a campaign to encourage Delhites wear a pollution mask

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks launches Mask-a-thon, a unique campaign to...read more

News
MY FM RJ Kartik is the first RJ to become brand ambassador of Rajasthan Election Commission

MUMBAI: MY FM RJ Kartik, who is among the top three most followed RJs in the country, has becomeread more

Press Releases
Saregama joins hands with IESECCI to encourage people with disabilities on World Disability Day

MUMBAI: Saregama associates with Indian Ex-Defense Service Employees Chamber of Commerce and Indread more

Press Releases
Saregama hits one million mark for the sale of Carvaan!

MUMBAI: Saregama celebrates one million mark for the sale of Carvaan.read more

top# 5 articles

1
This year has been one of the best of my career: Ariana Grande

MUMBAI : Singer Ariana Grande says this year has been one of the best of her career and the worst in her lifeThe No Tears Left to Cry singer, 25,...read more

2
Ed Sheeran responds to angry comments over dressing less

MUMBAI: After Ed Sheeran sent the internet in an uproar for being wildly undressed during his duet with Beyonce Knowles, the Grammy winner had a...read more

3
The musical phenomenon called Ajay-Atul

MUMBAI: Indian film industry has seen many musical duos, who have created a library of genius music in the past century. Shankar-Jaikishan,...read more

4
Television actress Shilpa Shinde to host a segment of 'TV ki Panchayat' on RED FM

MUMBAI:  RED FM had launched Channel no 935, a new age, on air property with RJ Akriti earlier this year and the radio jock has been churning...read more

5
Singer Mika Singh released in UAE

MUMBAI : Singer Mika Singh, who was arrested after a 17-year-old Brazilian model allegedly lodged a complaint about Mika sending inappropriate...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group