Ariana Grande is '60 percent champagne'

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande says she is 60 per cent champagne because she has been drinking a lot lately.

"I don't think I've ever consumed more alcohol than I have in the past month. I am champagne. You know how people say we're 60 per cent water? I'm 60 per cent pink Veuve Clicquot," Grande told Billboard magazine.

The 25-year-old singer said champagne helped inspire her latest single Thank U, Next.

Discussing the success of the track, she said, "I can't believe it but, like, so can. It's me and my besties tipsy off champagne -- and me with a broken heart -- just letting it out and having fun. I love this more than any other song I've ever put out."

Another song on her new album, 7 Rings was written after a "challenging" day that saw Grande and her friends buy engagement rings in an alcohol-fuelled shopping trip to cheer themselves up, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It was a... challenging fall day in New York. Me and my friends went to Tiffany's together, just because we needed some retail therapy. You know how when you're waiting at Tiffany's they give you lots of champagne?

"They got us very tipsy, so we bought seven engagement rings, and when I got back to the studio I gave everybody a friendship ring. That's why we have these, and that's where the song idea came from."

(Source: IANS)