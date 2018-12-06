RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Dec 2018 20:22 |  By RnMTeam

SRK and Shahrukh's 'Issaqbazzi' trends at number two on YouTube

MUMBAI: The recently released song, Issaqbaazi from the much awaited Bollywood movie, Zero has become a rage owing to the Bhojpuri style Jugalbadi of Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in it. The musical video of this bizarre number, which is available on the official YouTube channel of T-Series music label, is trending at number two on YouTube.

Watch video here

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar, Issaqbaazi, penned by Irshad Kaamil has garnered over 25 million views on YouTube and the figures are in increasing at a lightning speed. The music of this sensational video has been composed by music composer duo Ajay-Atul.

Also Read: Zero: SRK and Salman reunite in Bhojpuri style in 'Issaqbaazi'

The song marks the reunion of Salman and Shahrukh, which has kept fans glued. The Bhojpuri twist and the exceptional singing by both Sukhwinder and Divya Kumar is add-on.

The song also shows both SRK and Salman claiming for being the better contender for Katrina Kaif, in the song as the song starts with Kat kissing SRK. Shah Rukh’s dwarf look is also one of the key highlights of Issaqbaazi. We hope, the song breaks records in the coming days.

Meanwhile, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero is directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie is slated to release on 21 December 2018.

Tags
Issaqbaazi Zero Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Youtube Aanand L Rai Katrina Kaif Anushka Sharma T-Series
Related news
News | 05 Dec 2018

Guru Randhawa, Nick Jonas are among the most searched celebrities by Indians in 2018

MUMBAI: Indian hit-machine Guru Randhawa and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas are among the top 10 most searched global celebrities by Indians in 2018. While Guru bagged the seventh position, Nick Jonas scored second place in the list, slightly losing to Salman Khan, who has topped it.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2018

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 27 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single, Leja Re has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube. The song is the recreated version of Shreya Ghoshal and Ustad Sultan Khan’s iconic song with the similar title and features Dhvani along with Deepali Negi, Siddharth, and Palak Singhal.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2018

Zero: SRK and Salman reunite in Bhojpuri style in 'Issaqbaazi'

MUMBAI: One of the trendiest movie these days Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, has been the talk of the town owing to its gripping storyline. And recently the makers have launched a new song Issaqbaazi which happens to be on ‘trending charts’.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2018

Arabic version of 'Dilbar' trends at #3 on YouTube

MUMBAI: The recently released Arabic version of the popular remake, Dilbar has caught audience’s attention in a short span of time. The song is trending at number three on YouTube.

read more
News | 01 Dec 2018

Guru Randhawa party's with Pitbull in Miami?

MUMBAI: After the big announcement of Guru Randhawa’s debut collaboration with international music sensation Pitbull, a new update has come out from the sets of the upcoming song titled Slowly Slowly.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM RJ Kartik is the first RJ to become brand ambassador of Rajasthan Election Commission

MUMBAI: MY FM RJ Kartik, who is among the top three most followed RJs in the country, has becomeread more

Press Releases
Saregama joins hands with IESECCI to encourage people with disabilities on World Disability Day

MUMBAI: Saregama associates with Indian Ex-Defense Service Employees Chamber of Commerce and Indread more

Press Releases
Saregama hits one million mark for the sale of Carvaan!

MUMBAI: Saregama celebrates one million mark for the sale of Carvaan.read more

Press Releases
Billion is passé; trillion the new baseline for Indian M&E industry: BCG-CII report

MUMBAI: Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) today releaseread more

News
Eros Now to invest $70 mn in original content

MUMBAI:  Indian OTT service Eros Now will invest $70 million in original content and roll out 10read more

top# 5 articles

1
Never thought I can be as big as a female singer: Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: As livewire as her songs, Neha Kakkar says she never thought she could make it as big as she has as a female singer in showbiz.Neha, who has...read more

2
The musical phenomenon called Ajay-Atul

MUMBAI: Indian film industry has seen many musical duos, who have created a library of genius music in the past century. Shankar-Jaikishan,...read more

3
Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 27 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single, Leja Re has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube. The song is the recreated version of Shreya Ghoshal...read more

4
I think Bismillah would be a totally different crowd song: Rajdeep Chatterjee

MUMBAI: Rajdeep Chatterjee, who was the top finalist of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champ and one of the second runner-up of Indian Idol 4, has...read more

5
Cardi B and her gorgeous hairdos

MUMBAI: World famous rapper diva, singer-songwriter, and television personality Cardi B is that one global celebrity, who has charmed fans by both...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group