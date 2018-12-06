SRK and Shahrukh's 'Issaqbazzi' trends at number two on YouTube

MUMBAI: The recently released song, Issaqbaazi from the much awaited Bollywood movie, Zero has become a rage owing to the Bhojpuri style Jugalbadi of Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in it. The musical video of this bizarre number, which is available on the official YouTube channel of T-Series music label, is trending at number two on YouTube.

Watch video here

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Divya Kumar, Issaqbaazi, penned by Irshad Kaamil has garnered over 25 million views on YouTube and the figures are in increasing at a lightning speed. The music of this sensational video has been composed by music composer duo Ajay-Atul.

The song marks the reunion of Salman and Shahrukh, which has kept fans glued. The Bhojpuri twist and the exceptional singing by both Sukhwinder and Divya Kumar is add-on.

The song also shows both SRK and Salman claiming for being the better contender for Katrina Kaif, in the song as the song starts with Kat kissing SRK. Shah Rukh’s dwarf look is also one of the key highlights of Issaqbaazi. We hope, the song breaks records in the coming days.

Meanwhile, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, Zero is directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie is slated to release on 21 December 2018.