'Second Act' gets India release date

MUMBAI : Jennifer Lopez's Second Act will release in India on January 4 next year.

PVR Pictures is bringing the film to India, read a statement.

In the film, Lopez features as Maya, a 40-year-old woman who is frustrated with her unfulfilling life while working in a box store. It tells how her life turns around when she finds herself in the position to land her dream job in Madison Avenue.

Directed by Peter Segal, the film also features Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Treat Williams and Milo Ventimiglia.

(Source: IANS)