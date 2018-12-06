RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Dec 2018 11:35 |  By RnMTeam

'Second Act' gets India release date

MUMBAI : Jennifer Lopez's Second Act will release in India on January 4 next year.

PVR Pictures is bringing the film to India, read a statement.

In the film, Lopez features as Maya, a 40-year-old woman who is frustrated with her unfulfilling life while working in a box store. It tells how her life turns around when she finds herself in the position to land her dream job in Madison Avenue.

Directed by Peter Segal, the film also features Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Treat Williams and Milo Ventimiglia.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jennifer Lopez Milo Ventimiglia
Related news
News | 19 Nov 2018

Mandy Moore marries Taylor Goldsmith

MUMBAI : Actress-singer Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith married in an intimate boho-style backyard ceremony at her home here.

read more
News | 17 Oct 2018

'Girls like you' Volume 2 music video released

MUMBAI : Grammy-winning band Maroon 5 has unveiled the Girls like you Volume 2 music video. The original music video has surpassed one billion views on YouTube. The single remains at number one on Billboard Hot 100 for four consecutive weeks.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2018

Rodriguez once asked JLo for autograph

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend Alex Rodriguez says he once asked the singer-actress for an autograph before they started dating.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2018

Maroon 5's song maintains top position on Billboard Hot 100

MUMBAI: Band Maroon 5 Girls Like You has maintained its number one position on Billboard Hot 100 for the third consecutive week."Girls like you" has also hit a huge number on Youtube. It has received one billion views, read a statement.

read more
News | 03 Sep 2018

JLo knocked tooth out with mic

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez says she once knocked her front tooth out with her microphone while she was on stage.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Eros Now to invest $70 mn in original content

MUMBAI:  Indian OTT service Eros Now will invest $70 million in original content and roll out 10read more

News
MTV Beats turns two and here's why you should celebrate

MUMBAI: While we are a few days away from the New Year, celebrations have come in early for MTV read more

Press Releases
JetSynthesys' Music Boutique new single 'Dhadkane' by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan features the beautiful city of Los Angeles

MUMBAI: JetSynthesys' digital music and video content creation arm Music Boutique, today, launcheread more

Press Releases
MY FM's 'O MardKalAana' at Jaipur The social campaign tries to tackle the issue of public urination

MUMBAI: Men who urinate on public walls were surprised when they read “O MardKalAana written on read more

News
Sunburn 2018 will have surprises says CEO Karan Singh

MUMBAI: Away from the beaches and with a theme of ‘welcome to paradise’, Sunburn 2018 is all gearead more

top# 5 articles

1
Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 27 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single, Leja Re has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube. The song is the recreated version of Shreya Ghoshal...read more

2
Badshah on 'Indian Idol 10'

MUMBAI: This weekend Indian Idol 10 brings you outstanding performances of Top 6 contestants and Rap star Badshah. WWE Superstar Matt Hardy also...read more

3
My fashion sense is casual, comfortable: Ananya Birla

MUMBAI: Singer Ananya Birla says her fashion sense depends on her mood."My fashion sense totally depends on my mood. My everyday look is usually...read more

4
Guru Randhawa, Nick Jonas are among the most searched celebrities by Indians in 2018

MUMBAI: Indian hit-machine Guru Randhawa and American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas are among the top 10 most searched global celebrities by Indians...read more

5
I am hoping to announce India Tour sometime in 2019 says Tokyo based future house bass music producer DJ VIVID

MUMBAI: Tokyo based future house bass music producer VIVID has released a euphoric new single on Hardwell’s brand new label Gemstone Records. Titled...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group