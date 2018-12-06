I think Bismillah would be a totally different crowd song: Rajdeep Chatterjee

MUMBAI: Rajdeep Chatterjee, who was the top finalist of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champ and one of the second runner-up of Indian Idol 4, has recently launched a new song called Bismillah featuring television actress Sara Khan. The singer, who was declared as one of the best singers of all four seasons of Indian Idol 4 by judges Anu Malik, Javed Akhtar, Kailash Kher, and Sonali Bendr, speaks exclusively about his new song with Radioandmusic.

The song has been sung and composed by Rajdeep himself as he reveals, “The song composition was done long back. We gave it an Indo-Arabic kind of a look to the song. It looks absolutely stunning and beautiful. The song has got a very deep romance in it, where the boy is seen appreciating the girl, but in a very different way and in a Sufi way.”

The title of the song has got a very deep meaning to it. On this Chatterjee explains, “Bismillah in Urdu means ‘when you are about to start something good’, that’s how the word Bismillah came into the picture.”

He has also penned the lyrics of Bismillah. “I think there would be a totally different crowd for this. First I made the scratch tune, woh dhun ke upar we tried to put the lyrics and then we checked, how the lyrics are tuning with the song. Eventually, when the structure was ready, we gave the tune to the song. It took us two to three months to do this song.”

Also, television actress Sara Khan is featured in the song, while the song has been shot in Dubai informs Rajdeep. “Shooting in Dubai was not easy. If you see the video, I am wearing a leather jacket and obviously, we were shooting in a desert. My eyes and mouth were full of sand. It was a tough task,” Rajdeep stated further.

On the idea of coming up with a song like this, Rajdeep reveals, “Everybody says we want to do something very different and for once, you should follow your heart and that’s what I did. If you make a song from your heart, it will reach the audience. I think people, who have heard the song, have appreciated it and told that they got a very filmy feel from it.”

Zee Music Company is the official release partner of the song. “Earlier I did not know when and how to release the track. I was a little confused. But we got Zee Music label to release our song and it’s a fantastic label to work with. Also, we thought if we are doing this song then let’s do this big. We thought of releasing it with the best label,” he ends.

Meanwhile, Rajdeep Chatterjee, who is known as the ‘Jharkhand Icon’ by the Symbiosis group along with film director Imtiaz Ali, has also recorded a song for AR Rahman in his studio for his show in Germany. He has also recorded a song along with Shreya Ghoshal for a Tamil film.