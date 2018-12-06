RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Dec 2018 15:22 |  By RnMTeam

I think Bismillah would be a totally different crowd song: Rajdeep Chatterjee

MUMBAI: Rajdeep Chatterjee, who was the top finalist of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champ and one of the second runner-up of Indian Idol 4, has recently launched a new song called Bismillah featuring television actress Sara Khan. The singer, who was declared as one of the best singers of all four seasons of Indian Idol 4 by judges Anu Malik, Javed Akhtar, Kailash Kher, and Sonali Bendr, speaks exclusively about his new song with Radioandmusic.

The song has been sung and composed by Rajdeep himself as he reveals, “The song composition was done long back. We gave it an Indo-Arabic kind of a look to the song. It looks absolutely stunning and beautiful. The song has got a very deep romance in it, where the boy is seen appreciating the girl, but in a very different way and in a Sufi way.”

The title of the song has got a very deep meaning to it. On this Chatterjee explains, “Bismillah in Urdu means ‘when you are about to start something good’, that’s how the word Bismillah came into the picture.”

He has also penned the lyrics of Bismillah. “I think there would be a totally different crowd for this. First I made the scratch tune, woh dhun ke upar we tried to put the lyrics and then we checked, how the lyrics are tuning with the song. Eventually, when the structure was ready, we gave the tune to the song. It took us two to three months to do this song.”

Also, television actress Sara Khan is featured in the song, while the song has been shot in Dubai informs Rajdeep. “Shooting in Dubai was not easy. If you see the video, I am wearing a leather jacket and obviously, we were shooting in a desert. My eyes and mouth were full of sand. It was a tough task,” Rajdeep stated further.

On the idea of coming up with a song like this, Rajdeep reveals, “Everybody says we want to do something very different and for once, you should follow your heart and that’s what I did. If you make a song from your heart, it will reach the audience. I think people, who have heard the song, have appreciated it and told that they got a very filmy feel from it.”

Zee Music Company is the official release partner of the song. “Earlier I did not know when and how to release the track. I was a little confused. But we got Zee Music label to release our song and it’s a fantastic label to work with. Also, we thought if we are doing this song then let’s do this big. We thought of releasing it with the best label,” he ends.

Meanwhile, Rajdeep Chatterjee, who is known as the ‘Jharkhand Icon’ by the Symbiosis group along with film director Imtiaz Ali, has also recorded a song for AR Rahman in his studio for his show in Germany. He has also recorded a song along with Shreya Ghoshal for a Tamil film.

Tags
AR Rahman Shreya Ghoshal Anu Malik Javed Akhtar Kailash Kher Zee Music Company Indian Idol Rajdeep Chatterjee
Related news
News | 05 Dec 2018

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 27 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single, Leja Re has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube. The song is the recreated version of Shreya Ghoshal and Ustad Sultan Khan’s iconic song with the similar title and features Dhvani along with Deepali Negi, Siddharth, and Palak Singhal.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2018

Never thought I can be as big as a female singer: Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: As livewire as her songs, Neha Kakkar says she never thought she could make it as big as she has as a female singer in showbiz.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2018

Javed Akhtar, Vishal Bhardwaj among speakers at Jashn-e-Rekhta

MUMBAI : The fifth edition of Jashn-e-Rekhta, scheduled to take place here from December 14 to 16 will feature a stellar line-up of authors, artists, singers and personalities from the film industry including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Vishal Bhardwaj.

read more
News | 30 Nov 2018

Kavita Krishnamurthy, L. Subramaniam celebrate Indian classical music in New York

MUMBAI : There was a little bit of emotion, chemistry and lots of music when globally renowned violinist Dr. L. Subramaniam and popular vocalist and his wife Kavita Krishnamurthy got onto the stage to celebrate the power of classical music at the Carnegie Hall here.

read more
News | 28 Nov 2018

Jaan 'Nisaar from 'Kedarnath' will surely melt your heart

MUMBAI: The newest song, Jaan ‘Nisaar from the upcoming Bollywood movie Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Rajput, is another romantic number from the much awaited film.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM RJ Kartik is the first RJ to become brand ambassador of Rajasthan Election Commission

MUMBAI: MY FM RJ Kartik, who is among the top three most followed RJs in the country, has becomeread more

Press Releases
Saregama joins hands with IESECCI to encourage people with disabilities on World Disability Day

MUMBAI: Saregama associates with Indian Ex-Defense Service Employees Chamber of Commerce and Indread more

Press Releases
Saregama hits one million mark for the sale of Carvaan!

MUMBAI: Saregama celebrates one million mark for the sale of Carvaan.read more

Press Releases
Billion is passé; trillion the new baseline for Indian M&E industry: BCG-CII report

MUMBAI: Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) today releaseread more

News
Eros Now to invest $70 mn in original content

MUMBAI:  Indian OTT service Eros Now will invest $70 million in original content and roll out 10read more

top# 5 articles

1
Cardi B and her gorgeous hairdos

MUMBAI: World famous rapper diva, singer-songwriter, and television personality Cardi B is that one global celebrity, who has charmed fans by both...read more

2
Shirley Setia to unveil her brand new Punjabi-Pop Single 'Naiyo Jaana'

MUMBAI:  Social media sensation Shirley Setia is all set to unveil her brand new Punjabi romantic track - Naiyo Jaana. The song has been beautifully...read more

3
Discover Neversea 2019, the Biggest Festival on the Black Seashore

MUMBAI: After another successful edition last summer, Neversea returns to Constanta, for the third time in a row. The biggest beach festival in...read more

4
The musical phenomenon called Ajay-Atul

MUMBAI: Indian film industry has seen many musical duos, who have created a library of genius music in the past century. Shankar-Jaikishan,...read more

5
Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 27 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single, Leja Re has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube. The song is the recreated version of Shreya Ghoshal...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group