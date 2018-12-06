I am hoping to announce India Tour sometime in 2019 says Tokyo based future house bass music producer DJ VIVID

MUMBAI: Tokyo based future house bass music producer VIVID has released a euphoric new single on Hardwell’s brand new label Gemstone Records. Titled Black & Blue, the single is a dream-like explosion of intoxicating beats with a euphoric vibe that is sure to further cement VIVID’s reputation as Japan’s most successful foreign DJ.

Sharing about the thought and vibe of the track, DJ Vivid says, “Black & Blue is my first track with completely original vocals, and I wanted it to be perfect. At the time when I made the original version of this track, I was looking to do something a bit different than my regular club focused productions. The synth pads and atmospheric effects give the track a dream-like feeling.

A change of pace for the beat-smith and featuring the up and coming singer Babet, Black & Blue layers hypnotic synths with emotionally rich vocals for an ecstasy-laden single perfect for the radio waves as well as down tempo DJ sets. “The dream like vibe inspired Babet to write powerful lyrics, about how we feel bruised after a fight with a loved one. I am hoping that my followers will also enjoy it the track as much as I enjoyed making it,” adds the DJ.

Given his name is VIVID, which means distinctive, he tries to make his music vivid too, “It can be difficult to be unique in the EDM world, but when I am in the studio, I try to listen to other genres outside of Future House or Bass House for inspiration. This sometimes leads me to sample unique instruments or vocals, which end up in my tracks such as Black & Blue.”

A Mainstay in Tokyo’s club scene for over a decade now, VIVID’s peerless abilities behind the decks have seen him open for some of the world’s most respected DJs like Marshmello, Don Diablo and Nervo, among others, and earn residencies in Tokyo’s finest clubs. “I have lived in Tokyo for over ten years now, effectively spending my entire adult life in East Asia. I don’t exactly blend in Japan, but living in such a unique and exciting city has driven me to push my music and DJ career farther than I could have if I were still living in the USA,” he reveals.

Asian countries being his bastion, he has also witnessed the music scene evolve in these countries. He continues, “It is evolving, and fast! Each country in Asia has its own distinct scene, but in general, we see harder, faster styles becoming popular while in Japan poppy happy sounding Future House or Trance still reign supreme. Labels like Barong are also immensely popular in Taiwan and S.E. Asia. Because of this variety, I sometimes need to adjust my sets when I play in cities outside Tokyo.”

He is still waiting and looking forward to perform in India, “Unfortunately, I have yet to perform in India, but I frequently receive messages from Indian Future House and Bass House fans asking me to play in their cities. I am hoping to announce India Tour sometime in 2019.”

VIVID’s future house bass sound has been taking the scene by storm too. Amongst his other releases, previous singles like Higher and This Love (via Enhanced Music) have been heavily supported by the likes of Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Don Diablo and many more. Add to this VIVID’s extensive tours of ASIA playing the likes of SPACE Chengdu, Al Taipei, Octagon Seoul and Tomorrowland UNITE Japan, and it’s clear that the future is very bright for the Tokyo DJ/producer talent. Black & Blue showcases VIVID’s deft production skills in slick, dance-inducing style. Expect to hear more about VIVID in the future.