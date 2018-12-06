RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Dec 2018 17:07 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B and her gorgeous hairdos

MUMBAI: World famous rapper diva, singer-songwriter, and television personality Cardi B is that one global celebrity, who has charmed fans by both her music and style. Cardi B, whose music has hit the Billboard charts and her songs have garnered humongous popularity, is famous for her unique ‘fashion sense’, which has always been the talk of the town. Her stunning looks in the music videos happen to be quite unique, especially her out of the box hairstyles.

Check them out below



View this post on Instagram


BALENCIAGA MAMA

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on



View this post on Instagram


MI MAMI OUT NOW ! @elalfaeljefe

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on



View this post on Instagram


@wmag

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on



View this post on Instagram


Minty @sakspotts

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on



View this post on Instagram


CardiBrim

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Well, she is indeed a trendsetter, who surely gives everyone some hairdo goals!!

Tags
Cardi B fashion music rapper Instagram
Related news
News | 05 Dec 2018

Cardi B, Offset call it quits

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has said that she and her husband Offset have called it quits and plan to get a divorce.Cardi took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share the news via a lengthy video, which she captioned simply, "There you go peace and love."

read more
News | 05 Dec 2018

India quite tough for international artistes to break into: Simon Fuller

MUMBAI: Music mogul Simon Fuller, who brought his global pop group Now United to India for the first time, finds the country digitally smart and fully focused on the future.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2018

Kanye West caught 'stealing' jewellery from fashion show

MUMBAI : Rapper Kanye West was caught on camera 'stealing' an earring from a Versace fashion show.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2018

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas marry in traditional Hindu ceremony

MUMBAI : Actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas in a traditional Hindu ceremony here, after three days of wedding celebrations which included a colourful mehendi ceremony, a friendly cricket match and a power-packed 'desi' musical evening.

read more
News | 30 Nov 2018

Non-film music has given facial identity to singers: Ankit Tiwari

MUMBAI: After creating a niche in the Bollywood music industry, Aashiqui 2 fame singer Ankit Tiwari, who is now on a roll with his non-film songs, says the latter have given him a new identity.

read more

RnM Biz

News
MY FM RJ Kartik is the first RJ to become brand ambassador of Rajasthan Election Commission

MUMBAI: MY FM RJ Kartik, who is among the top three most followed RJs in the country, has becomeread more

Press Releases
Saregama joins hands with IESECCI to encourage people with disabilities on World Disability Day

MUMBAI: Saregama associates with Indian Ex-Defense Service Employees Chamber of Commerce and Indread more

Press Releases
Saregama hits one million mark for the sale of Carvaan!

MUMBAI: Saregama celebrates one million mark for the sale of Carvaan.read more

Press Releases
Billion is passé; trillion the new baseline for Indian M&E industry: BCG-CII report

MUMBAI: Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) today releaseread more

News
Eros Now to invest $70 mn in original content

MUMBAI:  Indian OTT service Eros Now will invest $70 million in original content and roll out 10read more

top# 5 articles

1
Shirley Setia to unveil her brand new Punjabi-Pop Single 'Naiyo Jaana'

MUMBAI:  Social media sensation Shirley Setia is all set to unveil her brand new Punjabi romantic track - Naiyo Jaana. The song has been beautifully...read more

2
Discover Neversea 2019, the Biggest Festival on the Black Seashore

MUMBAI: After another successful edition last summer, Neversea returns to Constanta, for the third time in a row. The biggest beach festival in...read more

3
The musical phenomenon called Ajay-Atul

MUMBAI: Indian film industry has seen many musical duos, who have created a library of genius music in the past century. Shankar-Jaikishan,...read more

4
Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Leja Re' crosses 27 million views on YouTube

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali’s latest single, Leja Re has garnered over 27 million views on YouTube. The song is the recreated version of Shreya Ghoshal...read more

5
I think Bismillah would be a totally different crowd song: Rajdeep Chatterjee

MUMBAI: Rajdeep Chatterjee, who was the top finalist of Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champ and one of the second runner-up of Indian Idol 4, has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group