News |  05 Dec 2018 17:10 |  By RnMTeam

The musical phenomenon called Ajay-Atul

MUMBAI: Indian film industry has seen many musical duos, who have created a library of genius music in the past century. Shankar-Jaikishan, Laxmikant-Pyarelal, Jatin-Lalit, Nadeem-Shravan and then we have a trio like Shankar Ehsaan Loy, who have given a playlist for every mood. The recent addition to the list of music composer duos is Ajay-Atul. What makes them a phenomenon?

They have emerged from the regional music spectrum. A sought-after name in Marathi music industry, brothers Ajay Gogavale and Atul Gogavale are known for the gamut of sound they offer in their composing. Started in early 2004, the duo gave many hits in Marathi-movies and albums too. Their collaboration with Sagarika Music produced many memorable hits like Man Udhan Varachye, Galavar Khali were the songs that marked their entry. Songs like Kombadi Palali and the whole track of the movie Natrang cemented their position in the industry further. Their track for the movie Jogwa received a National Award and there has been no looking back after that.

Their understanding of Marathi folk music and instruments has made them stand apart. Soon, they composed music for Hindi biggies like Singham, Dharma Production’s Agneepath. The track Chikni Chameli was a rip off of Marathi hit song Kombadi Palali and quite like its original, Chikni Chameli too became the song for the year, played at every party, get togethers and festivals in India. One of the biggest grossers of Marathi cinema, Sairaat’s songs were not just loved by the masses but appreciated by the connoisseurs too. Especially the song, Yad Lagla, for its unique orchestration and the feel created. The same track was replicated in the Hindi remake, Dhadak. The super energetic track, Zingaat, is a gift to the party starters.

Soon after, Ajay-Atul was a name to reckon with and featured in biggest productions in Hindi Cinema. Currently, their music for Shahrukh’s Zero is garnering love and appreciation alike.   The future projects signed on the dotted line by the duo are - Nagraj Munjale’s Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat to name a few.

In a recent interview, Sukhwinder Singh was all praises for Ajay-Atul as he said, “It’s when you work with composers like them and you know there is lot of talent in the industry even today. The duo is so amazing, I think they will win Oscars one day." 

Hailing from a non-musical background and making it to the A-listers is an inspiration for the youngsters that only talent works.

