RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Dec 2018 11:55 |  By RnMTeam

Never thought I can be as big as a female singer: Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: As livewire as her songs, Neha Kakkar says she never thought she could make it as big as she has as a female singer in showbiz.

Neha, who has lent her power-packed voice to songs like London Thumakda, Tukur Tukur, Kaala Chashma", Chhote Chhote Peg and Morni Banke, has had an inspiring journey from being an Indian Idol season 2 contestant to becoming a judge on the singing reality television show in its tenth season.

"I always tell everybody that I feel I am living my dream. Whatever is happening with me has always been a dream for me and I never thought that all this can become a reality one day. People have made me so big now which I never thought I can be as a female singer," Neha told IANS in an interview via recorded responses.

"Wherever I go, people behave like a very big superstar has entered, and I am never able to believe that they all are talking about me. At one time in my life, I stood in queues for Indian Idol auditions and I got eliminated at Top 8 or Top 9. I could have never imagined that one day I will be judging this show where I was a contestant myself," she said.

Somewhere, that contestant is still alive within her.

"Whenever the camera is off you will always find me sitting with the contestants on the set because I feel that there is still a contestant inside me. It's beautiful and I feel that I am blessed to be here," added the singer, who is ready to embark on a grand musical tour Imperial Blue Superhit Nights, starting from Lucknow.

Excited about the India tour, Neha said, "I will be performing at Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangalore, Udaipur, Indore and Bhubaneshwar. I am quite excited to perform in all these cities. I always get the messages for asking where I am performing next and we would love to hear you live."

On being asked the toughest part about singing live, she revealed, “The toughest part is holding the audience. I am somebody who is very comfortable on stage, because I have been performing since childhood. I have done a lot of public events as well. Though, there is a huge difference in my performances today and the ones from my childhood, as earlier I used to sing bhajans.”

"What happens now is that because people love me so much, the crowd in numbers is much more than we expect to come. In the past couple of months, wherever I have performed, we saw a lot of craze amongst the public... Sometimes it becomes difficult because in one of our concerts at a college in Bengaluru, we had to call the ambulance because some people got injured. It becomes very difficult for the organizers to handle such situations," she added.

Between recording in a studio and performing for a live audience, the latter thrills her more. Being an overall package is most important these days, believes the singer who is known for adding a lively vibe to her performances.

"When people hear you singing songs which are done as playback, they don't see you. But when you perform live, they expect you to be interacting with them. And if you give them a performance which they don't forget, they will definitely come next year also," she told.

Having a youth connect is also equally important. On this, Neha said, "Many young people come to me and tell me that you inspire us with the way you perform, even if you are a girl with a short height. People could not imagine a short heighted girl could perform like an actress in a video and do all that what an actress does. Many young people even tell me that you inspire us to do something big in life.”

"Also, the good part is that I am same on camera and off camera. The camera does not change my personality. So the youth always relates with me, because I am like them and they also feel that I am a part of them. It is important that people should be able to connect with you which is one of the reasons that I am here what I am now,” she concluded.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
London thumakda Kaala Chashma Chhote Chhote Peg Indian Idol
Related news
News | 25 Oct 2018

Salim-Sulaiman offer song to reality show contestant

MUMBAI: Indian Idol contestant Renu Nagar has been offered a song by composers Salim and Sulaiman Merchant.Renu from Rajasthan is part of Top 8 of the singing-based reality show Indian Idol 10.

read more
News | 22 Oct 2018

Anu Malik no longer part of 'Indian Idol'

MUMBAI : Singer Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, was no longer part of the jury panel of the singing-based reality show Indian Idol season 10, according to an official statement on Sunday.

read more
News | 03 Oct 2018

'Indian Idol 10' contestants sing for Modi's campaign

MUMBAI: The top nine contestants of singing-based reality show 'Indian Idol 10' have sung for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign -- Swacchata Hi Sewa.Celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Ratan Tata, have contributed to this cleanliness drive.

read more
News | 08 Sep 2018

Weekend Wrapup: Music industry news that were head-turners

MUMBAI: With another week coming to an end, its time for our weekend wrapup. And we have got some breaking news, from the world of music industry that were an ultimate head-turners of the preceding week. Have a look at the article and have a happy weekend.

read more
News | 06 Sep 2018

Amit Sharma sings 'Gayi Kaam Se' for 'Laila Majnu'

MUMBAI: Amit Sharma, the winner of Sony Reality TV Show, Waar Parriwar sings Gayi Kaam Se for the upcoming movie, Laila Majnu.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Big FM announces Season 6 of its award-winning on-air singing talent show 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, announces the sixth season of its higread more

Press Releases
The biggest music extravaganza of India, Vh1 Supersonic to unleash its magic this February

MUMBAI: Musically diverse, ambiently extravagant and spiritually free – welcome to the world of read more

Press Releases
JioMusic and Saavn integrate to create South Asia's largest platform for music, media and artists - JioSaavn
,

MUMBAI: Media Private Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (“RIL”), today launchread more

Press Releases
Qwire expands board of directors, adds two prominent media leaders

MUMBAI: Qwire, the SaaS company aiming to transform music for picture, has added two highly experead more

News
Radio AdEx India: Top Advertisers, brands and categories for October 2018

MUMBAI: The Radio AdEx data for October 2018 has some exciting developments.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jazz musician, actor Roger V. Burton dead

MUMBAI: Jazz musician, television actor and developmental research psychologist Roger V. Burton is dead. He was 90.He died on November 30 at his...read more

2
India quite tough for international artistes to break into: Simon Fuller

MUMBAI: Music mogul Simon Fuller, who brought his global pop group Now United to India for the first time, finds the country digitally smart and...read more

3
Katie Price to marry again

MUMBAI: Singer Katie Price is reportedly engaged to on-off boyfriend Kris Boyson.According to a source, the two are keen to keep the engagement out...read more

4
Marketing aspect shouldn't interfere in the creativity of the show, says Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam, who next will be seen as a judge in radio channel 92.7 Big FM's Benadryl Big Golden Voice season 6, has said that...read more

5
Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' is the album that changed my definition of music: Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: The world celebrated the 36th anniversary of King of Pop Michael Jackson’s popular album Thriller on 2 December 2018. Among the various fans...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group