Katie Price to marry again

MUMBAI: Singer Katie Price is reportedly engaged to on-off boyfriend Kris Boyson.

According to a source, the two are keen to keep the engagement out of the public eye until it is documented in a forthcoming episode of reality show "My Crazy Life", reports dailymail.co.uk.

"All these denials and protesting about how much she loves being single aren't quite true," a source told New!

"Yet again Katie is keeping everyone guessing. The fact is that there's an engagement on the cards."

It's understood the two opted to take their relationship to the next level during a romantic trip to Glasgow in November.

However sources claim it was former glamour model Katie, 40, who proposed to the 30-year old personal trainer - with the moment serving as a dramatic cliffhanger on next week's episode of her fly-on-the-wall reality show.

It will be Katie's fourth marriage, with the reported engagement coming as she continues to finalise her messy divorce from Kieran Hayler.

The mother of five ended their-five year marriage in May after Kieran- a self-confessed sex addict- confessed to numerous affairs with different women, including two of her closest friends' and their children's former nanny.

Katie's first marriage to Australian singer Peter Andre with whom she shares children Junior, 13, and 11-year old Princess - came to end after four-years in 2009.

Her second, to cage fighter Alex Reid, took place at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, with a formal wedding following soon after in 2010. The couple separated little more than a year later.

Katie went in to marry former male stripper Kieran at the Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort and Spa in the Bahamas after accepting his proposal on Christmas Day the previous year.

The couple share children Jett, five, and four-year old Bunny. Katie also raises oldest child Harvey, 16, from a previous relationship with retired footballer Dwight Yorke.

(Source: IANS)