RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Dec 2018 13:11 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B, Offset call it quits

MUMBAI: Rapper Cardi B has said that she and her husband Offset have called it quits and plan to get a divorce.

Cardi took to Instagram on Tuesday night to share the news via a lengthy video, which she captioned simply, "There you go peace and love."

"So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," said Cardi, who appeared to be topless in the intimate clip, reported etonline.com.

"We're really good friends, and you know we're really good business partners, and you know, he's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," she added.

The couple secretly wed in September 2017, and didn't reveal the news until this June. However, their relationship was marred by multiple allegations of infidelity levelled against Offset after the pair announced they were expecting their first child.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Kulture, in July.

"It's nobody's fault, it's just like, I guess we grew out of love," Cardi said in the video, and added: "But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce."

Cardi went on to say she will "always have a lot of love" for Offset "because he is my daughter's father".

Offset later seemingly confirmed the news in a comment on Cardi's post, writing, "Y'all won," leading fans to speculate as to who the rapper was referring.

The duo had packed on public display of affection just last week at a concert where Offset joined Cardi on stage while she performed some of her biggest hits.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Cardi B rapper Instagram Offset
Related news
News | 05 Dec 2018

India quite tough for international artistes to break into: Simon Fuller

MUMBAI: Music mogul Simon Fuller, who brought his global pop group Now United to India for the first time, finds the country digitally smart and fully focused on the future.

read more
News | 04 Dec 2018

Kanye West caught 'stealing' jewellery from fashion show

MUMBAI : Rapper Kanye West was caught on camera 'stealing' an earring from a Versace fashion show.

read more
News | 03 Dec 2018

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas marry in traditional Hindu ceremony

MUMBAI : Actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra married American singer Nick Jonas in a traditional Hindu ceremony here, after three days of wedding celebrations which included a colourful mehendi ceremony, a friendly cricket match and a power-packed 'desi' musical evening.

read more
News | 29 Nov 2018

Collaboration helps to broaden horizon says rapper Badshah

MUMBAI: Bollywood music composer and rapper Badshah, who has collaborated with the international music group Now United and performed together 'How we do it' song here on Thursday, says collaboration with new artistes across the globe has helped him to learn different dimensions of music.

read more
News | 28 Nov 2018

Rita Ora dares to bare on social media

MUMBAI : Singer Rita Ora doesn't shy away from baring her assets on social media.The Anywhere songstress, whose second album Phoenix is currently number one in the worldwide charts, logged into the official Rita Ora Instagram page to update her Insta story.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Big FM announces Season 6 of its award-winning on-air singing talent show 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, announces the sixth season of its higread more

Press Releases
The biggest music extravaganza of India, Vh1 Supersonic to unleash its magic this February

MUMBAI: Musically diverse, ambiently extravagant and spiritually free – welcome to the world of read more

Press Releases
JioMusic and Saavn integrate to create South Asia's largest platform for music, media and artists - JioSaavn
,

MUMBAI: Media Private Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (“RIL”), today launchread more

Press Releases
Qwire expands board of directors, adds two prominent media leaders

MUMBAI: Qwire, the SaaS company aiming to transform music for picture, has added two highly experead more

News
Radio AdEx India: Top Advertisers, brands and categories for October 2018

MUMBAI: The Radio AdEx data for October 2018 has some exciting developments.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' is the album that changed my definition of music: Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: The world celebrated the 36th anniversary of King of Pop Michael Jackson’s popular album Thriller on 2 December 2018. Among the various fans...read more

2
Travis Scott claims number one single and album on the Billboard charts 'Sicko Mode' goes at number one on billboard hot 100

MUMBAI: This week marks a monumental point in Travis Scott's career as the artist dominates the charts with the number one single and album in the...read more

3
Shashaa Tirupati makes cover mashup of iconic songs 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' and 'Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri'

MUMBAI: Singer Shashaa Tirupati has recently released cover mashup of two iconic songs, Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri. The video...read more

4
Marketing aspect shouldn't interfere in the creativity of the show, says Sonu Nigam

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam, who next will be seen as a judge in radio channel 92.7 Big FM's Benadryl Big Golden Voice season 6, has said that...read more

5
Marshmello to perform at Vh1 Supersonic again

MUMBAI : American DJ-producer Marshmello will return to India to perform at the popular Vh1 Supersonic music festival next year.This will be his...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group