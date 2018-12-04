Zero: SRK and Salman reunite in Bhojpuri style in 'Issaqbaazi'

MUMBAI: One of the trendiest movie these days Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, has been the talk of the town owing to its gripping storyline. And recently the makers have launched a new song Issaqbaazi which happens to be on ‘trending charts’. Featuring SRK along with Dabangg Salman Khan, the song has Bhojpuri flavour and we are quite excited to see if the song hits in millions.

One would definitely love the reunion of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the song, which is currently the talk of the town. Their Jugalbandi and Salman’s famous signature step from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi are the key highlights of the song that also has choreographers Ganesh Acharya and Remo D’Souza grooving to its desi tunes.

Music director duoAjay- Atul has given music to it and their essence of music just shows up in their work. Issaqbaazi also features Bhojpuri lyrics written by Irshad Kamil. One’s heart is surely going to melt seeing the Bollywood megastars come together and dance to the groovy tunes.

Click here to watch the video:

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie is grossing much popularity, already prior to its release and the songs are no less.