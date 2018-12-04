RadioandMusic
News |  04 Dec 2018 19:30 |  By RnMTeam

Shashaa Tirupati makes cover mashup of iconic songs 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' and 'Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri'

MUMBAI: Singer Shashaa Tirupati has recently released cover mashup of two iconic songs, Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri. The video also features Shashaa, who has enacted in the song, trying to mimic lines of the iconic songs and the singer has nailed it quite well and her adaayein are noteworthy!

Watch video here

Speaking about the recreation, Shashaa said, “Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Uden Jab Jab Zulfein Teri are two classic compositions, which I have always wanted to work on. This music video features me in it and the song is produced and arranged by me.”

“I have put in a lot of efforts into the making of the song and glad that people and fans are liking my version of these two classics by OP Nayyar Sahab. This also has given me an opportunity to explore my hand on production and arrangement, which again I have always wanted to do. So, yes finally the song is out and I wish all my fans to watch it.”

 Meanwhile, apart from trying to make and produce her own covers, Shashaa Tirupati has worked on various Bollywood projects like 2.0. The video is released under the music label Saregamapa Music.

