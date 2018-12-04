My father was the one who shaped the musician in me: Avitesh Srivastava

MUMBAI: When you have a name to live up to, the expectations are high up there. Elder son of known music composer, late Aadesh Shrivastava and his wife and noted singer Vijeta Pandit, nephew of Jatin-Lalit and grandson of the doyen of Mewati Gharana, Pandit Jasraj, Avitesh Srivastava has begun his journey in music and is looking forward to carving a niche for himself. His first single was recent, Main Hua Tera, was released recently.

Avitesh shares, “Main Hua Tera is my attempt at putting together years of my musical learning in a production that uplifts the structural quality of Indian music to international standards while remaining true to our aesthetic values. The video has been directed by Remo D’Souza. The song was initially planned to be in English, but Remo sir suggested a Hinglish vernacular to appeal to the younger Indian audiences. I also faced the camera for the first time in front of my mother during the video shoot, which was a proud moment for me.”

This song is presented by Ideal entertainment and SM Entertainment and the young singer shares the journey, “I initially met the director of SM Entertainment, Mr. Sase Persaud three-four years ago along with my father. He liked my musical ability and gave me great advice. They have been extremely supportive during the entire #MHT journey, managing everything impeccably. I could not have asked for better production houses to ensure the success of my maiden venture.”

Needless to add, he owes his musical sensibilities to his parents and his family. He elaborates, “I owe my musical sensibility, aesthetic sense and work ethic to the legacy of my parents and family. I come from the Mewati Gharana of Hindustani Classical music, being the grandson to Pt. Jasraj and nephew to iconic music composers Jatin-Lalit. But primarily, my father was the one who shaped the musician in me. His unparalleled talent, commitment towards his craft and a no-nonsense, constructive criticism filled engagement taught me about music and life in general. I try to emulate my parents in the way I pursue my passion and live my life.”

A moment that Aadesh Shrivastava would have enjoyed and been proud of was watching his son embark his musical journey. However, destiny had different plans and he passed away a little too early in life due to cancer. But Avitesh has only fond memories of his father and prolific music composer, “My father was known to be an ever-smiling person filled with grace and humility who fought his battle with cancer armed chiefly with laughter and positivity. My mother, Vijayta Pandit, has been a pillar of strength and resilience for me and my brother after my father passed away. I always try to observe the way in which they conduct themselves and try to put their experiences in the craft.”

The proud son recalls some of his father’s iconic compositions, “I like all his compositions as it's original and different from the league. Mora Piya from Rajneeti, Suno Na Suno Na from Chalte Chalte, Shava Shava from K3G are few which are in my favorite list.”

An obvious question to the youngster is about his plans to enter mainstream Bollywood, “Currently I am focusing on presenting #MHT to the listeners in the best way possible. I am always ready to work on exciting projects, but I do not see myself doing conventional playback for others any time soon.”

His ultimate dream as a musician to be a complete performer as he explains, “Focusing my efforts towards honing my music, as well as acting skills, is my ultimate dream. From a young age, I have been interested in acting and have even assisted noted filmmakers such as Vishal Bhardwaj and Shoojit Sircar in various projects. However, the greatest knowledge I have received about the craft is by observing and talking to the legend himself, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.”