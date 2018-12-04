RadioandMusic
News |  04 Dec 2018 14:22 |  By RnMTeam

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' is the album that changed my definition of music: Vishal Dadlani

MUMBAI: The world celebrated the 36th anniversary of King of Pop Michael Jackson’s popular album Thriller on 2 December 2018. Among the various fans of this international sensation, Indian music composer-singer Vishal Dadlani turned out to be his biggest fan as he revealed his fandom for Michael in a video, which he shared on his social media handle.

Vishal expressed, “Michael Jackson’s Thriller is the album that changed my definition of music altogether and certainly of pop music. It is still the highest selling album of all time.”

“So, to celebrate the 36th anniversary of Thriller, I am happy to show something that will blow your mind,” he further exclaimed prior to revealing something to his fans.

Well, it was none other than a signed copy of Thriller album signed by Michael Jackson, which Vishal shared with fans in the video.

Also Read: Michael Jackson's Thriller's 35th Anniversary On 2 December 2018

Vishal Dadlani is known for being vocal about his opinions as well as feelings on his social media handle. And the singer didn’t hold back from expressing his fan love for the King of Pop by making a video, on the occasion of Thriller turning 36.

