RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Dec 2018 15:25 |  By RnMTeam

Marshmello to perform at Vh1 Supersonic again

MUMBAI : American DJ-producer Marshmello will return to India to perform at the popular Vh1 Supersonic music festival next year.

This will be his second time at the festival. Marshmello, known for songs like Friends, Wolves and Happier, had last performed at the fest earlier this year.

"Vh1 Supersonic has become the annual music pilgrimage for thousands of music fans from across the country and it delights us immensely to evoke the emotion of #Betherebefree for our fans with this marquee music extravaganza," Saugato Bhowmik, Business Head, Integrated Network Solutions and Consumer Products, said in a statement.

"The love and encouragement we receive from our fan base has not only put us firmly on the top spot over the last two years but also inspires us to keep going one step better each time. Personally, can't wait to see Marshmello performing at Vh1 Supersonic."

The sixth edition of Vh1 Supersonic will take place on February 16-17, 2019 at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune.

British music producer-DJ Bonobo will also entertain music listeners at the venue.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Marshmello Vh1 Supersonic Saugato Bhowmik Wolves friends
Related news
News | 10 Nov 2018

Halsey, John are just 'friends'

MUMBAI: Singer Halsey has silenced rumors that she is dating singer-composer John Mayer.The 24-year-old Halsey took to social media to slam the notion that if a man and a woman talk to each other, there must be something going on, reports reports abcnews.go.com.

read more
News | 05 Nov 2018

Shillong talents win Best India Act at 2018 Europe Music Awards

MUMBAI: Shillong-based Big-Ri and Meba Ofilia won the Best India Act for their song "Done Talking" at the 2018 Europe Music Awards (EMA), where American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello scooped four honours.The gala was held on Sunday at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

read more
News | 26 Oct 2018

Get a chance to win two tickets for 'Vh1 Supersonic 2019' passes

MUMBAI:  Each year, Supersonic has just aced its game when it comes to new innovations and this has made them a unique one. We have had Vh1 Supersonic come out with a variety of things, which had grabbed audience attention on a huge scale.

read more
News | 05 Sep 2018

DJ Myris collaborates with Tarannum Mallik

MUMBAI: DJ Myris, a famous music producer and EDM artist, who hails from Delhi, is known for his performances at Sunburn, Vh1 Supersonic, Timeout 72, 9xm BBF and many more. Presently, the DJ has collaborated with Tarannum Mallik, known for Delhi Belly’s (2011) soundtrack.

read more
News | 27 Aug 2018

Shawn Mendes bags maximum MMVA awards

MUMBAI: Singer Shawn Mendes, who performed at 2018 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVA), got felicitated with four awards, including Best Pop Artist or Group, Artist of the Year, Fan Fave Artist and Fan Fave Video, at the ceremony.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
The biggest music extravaganza of India, Vh1 Supersonic to unleash its magic this February

MUMBAI: Musically diverse, ambiently extravagant and spiritually free – welcome to the world of read more

Press Releases
JioMusic and Saavn integrate to create South Asia's largest platform for music, media and artists - JioSaavn
,

MUMBAI: Media Private Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (“RIL”), today launchread more

Press Releases
Qwire expands board of directors, adds two prominent media leaders

MUMBAI: Qwire, the SaaS company aiming to transform music for picture, has added two highly experead more

News
Radio AdEx India: Top Advertisers, brands and categories for October 2018

MUMBAI: The Radio AdEx data for October 2018 has some exciting developments.read more

Press Releases
92.7 BIG FM associates with Robinhood army for #NoKhaliPet campaign to fight against malnutrition

MUMBAI: Marking the Human Rights Day, 92.7 BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has assread more

top# 5 articles

1
Skillbox announces its first Lemonade music festival in Goa

MUMBAI: All the music lovers in the city, head to Lemonade for an enthralling evening to be enjoyed with your Friends. Skillbox, an art social...read more

2
Zero: SRK and Salman reunite in Bhojpuri style in 'Issaqbaazi'

MUMBAI: One of the trendiest movie these days Zero starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, has been the talk of the town owing...read more

3
Arabic version of 'Dilbar' trends at #3 on YouTube

MUMBAI: The recently released Arabic version of the popular remake, Dilbar has caught audience’s attention in a short span of time. The song is...read more

4
Lesle Lewis, Kutle Khan to perform in Mumbai

MUMBAI : Singer-composer Lesle Lewis and Rajasthani folk singer Kutle Khan will come together for a live performance here on January 25, 2019....read more

5
Break Me Down release 'Trust' the new official video of the band

MUMBAI: It all started a little less than a year ago. Break Me Down launched their EP with the video of the track, Warrior. Resilience is the title...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group