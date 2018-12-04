RadioandMusic
Indian Classical vocalists who sang for Bollywood movies

MUMBAI: Music across the globe is categorised broadly into two genres- Classical and Popular. India has been blessed with a rich cultural history and classical music has been a big part of it. Therefore, when there has been a confluence of classical and popular, the results were always amazing.

Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan

Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan is possibly, the first classical musician to have rendered his voice for a Hindi Movie. A thumri in the epic movie Mughal-E-Azam is sung by Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan. The beauty of this song is that it was sung live when the scene was pictured between the lead actors Madhubala and Dilip Kumar. The scene and song are still considered to be one of the most romantic songs of all time.

Pandit Bhimsen Joshi

The legendary vocalist who was conferred the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, has sung in many films. One of the very popular tracks is from the movie Basant Bahar, a duet with the iconic Manna Dey.

Padmavibhushan Kishori Amonkar

The legendary classical vocalist sung one song in Hindi films but what a song it is. In Waheeda Rehman starrer and V Shantaram directed Geet Gaya Paathron Ne, Kishoriji sung the title track. This is the only song she sang for movies and refused to sing any song in the movies, as her mother and her guru revered Mogubai Kurdikar strongly opposed playback singing.

 Begum Parween Sultana

 The very famous, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna is sung by this legendary singer. She also sang for the blockbuster Gadar - Ek Prem Katha along with another noted classical vocalist, Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty.

Ustad Rashid Khan

The soulful song Aaoge Jab Tum Saajana from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met is sung by the living legend Ustad Rashid Khan. So much is the popularity of this song that even today at his every classical music concert, the audience requests him to sing it.

