Raghav Meattle releases crowdfunded debut album, 'Songs From A Matchbox'

MUMBAI: It is known to all how Raghav Meattle - a Mumbai-based singer-songwriter, had commenced a crowdfunding campaign for funding his debut album, Songs From A Matchbox in June 2018. And now we hear that the 26-year-old musician has raised about 4,62,000 from about 168 supporters for his eight-track album, which is now available for downloading as well as streaming on all major platforms for free.

Speaking about One Sided Stories – single from the album that focuses on the elevating trend of fake news, which is circulation these days, Raghav says, “The song is a dig at WhatsApp University and how people in positions of power are using social media to spread propaganda. It’s a very visual song in my head, and hence, I decided to collaborate with Mehek Malhotra (Giggling Monkey Studios) and Omkar Potdar (Omi Makes Films) on their project called The Snack.”

About 3000 frames have been used to represent Mehek’s humour visually in the video that spans over 32 different matchboxes with stories inside all of them.

Watch ‘One Sided Stories’ here

Raghav Meattle’s music has been influenced by various artists like Jack Johnson, George Ezra and John Mayer and the newbie artist describes his music as ‘vocal first’. While the main soul of his music lies in his vocals and acoustic guitar, he has given more attention to melodies and lyrics. Also, the songs were written in his Mumbai house, which is matchbox-sized. Also, he has collaborated with six musicians on his debut album while the songs are engineered, mixed and produced by Zain Calcuttawala and mastered at Abbey Road Studios, London.

Meanwhile, Raghav, who is confident that fans will love the songs, was nominated for the the Best Pop Artist Category of Radio City Freedom Awards last year.