News |  03 Dec 2018 16:39

Lesle Lewis, Kutle Khan to perform in Mumbai

MUMBAI : Singer-composer Lesle Lewis and Rajasthani folk singer Kutle Khan will come together for a live performance here on January 25, 2019.

ShowCase events has got Lewis to curate and direct an experience, which will bring together sounds of folk music fused with the modern sound.

The show will present a local talent, in this case, Marathi folk, followed by authentic folk from Rajasthan, then a small piece of music to show the effect of fusion music, and finally the big show, Legend Of Fusion where Lewis will be featuring with Khan.

The show will take place at The Royal Opera House here.

"I am very happy that finally forgotten folk music will get its place in the current generation. I am excited to have curated, directed and sung in this project called 'Legends of Fusion' with maestro musician from Rajasthan - Kutle Khan, Lewis said in a statement.

 (Source: IANS)

