editorial
News |  01 Dec 2018 12:00 |  By RnMTeam

Songs for Nickyanka's wedding

MUMBAI: Its wedding season in Bollywood and by the end of 2018, four of the prime most actresses will be married. The last one among these four to be married is our very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra, who went on to dominate the globe with her talent and looks. While we are not invited to the wedding, we can definitely imagine the amount of celebrations at the wedding. Being the ladkiwales, let’s have a look at the songs of our bride that will rock the wedding celebrations.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge - Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge obviously is a track that Nick can practice and sing for the diva.

Desi Girl – Dostana

This Vishal-Sekhar composed track is the official starter for all the sangeet ceremonies. And here we will have the original Desi Girl dance to it.

Tune Maari Entriyan - Gunday

This song has the potential to go on a loop. That rush when you see the person you love is precisely what this song is all about.

Kuch Khaas Hai - Fashion

Since love is in the air, a romantic number from PeeCee’s song could be played in the background and no better track this.

Aashiyan – Barfi

A track that is an ode to the upcoming marital bliss for the couple and speaking of not-so-little home that they are setting up in the USA.

Raat Ke Dhai Baje - Kaminey

This song is fun and is the most accurate song to express the excitement of the marriage.

Tenu Leke Main Javanga - Saalam-E-Ishq

We can totally picture Nick Jonas on a mare and his Baraat following. While he approaches the bride, this song will be just perfect.

Sukoon Mila - Mary Kom

And the song when they will walk down the aisle together, as apparently a Catholic wedding is planned too.

Gallan Goodiyan - Dil Dhadakne Do

And finally a track to which both the khandaans can dance their hearts out.

