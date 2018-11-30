Rita, Garfield dating each other

MUMBAI : Singer Rita Ora is reportedly dating actor Andrew Garfield.

The 28-year-old singer is in early stages of romance with the former Spider-Man star, following her split from her former boyfriend Andrew Watt in September, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago. But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal.

"It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection," a source told The Sun.

Ora recently disclosed her split from Watt during an appearance on the "The Jonathan Ross Show".

(Source: IANS)