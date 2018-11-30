RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Nov 2018 13:20 |  By RnMTeam

Rita, Garfield dating each other

MUMBAI : Singer Rita Ora is reportedly dating actor Andrew Garfield.

The 28-year-old singer is in early stages of romance with the former Spider-Man star, following her split from her former boyfriend Andrew Watt in September, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago. But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal.

"It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection," a source told The Sun.

Ora recently disclosed her split from Watt during an appearance on the "The Jonathan Ross Show".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Rita Ora
Related news
News | 28 Nov 2018

Rita Ora dares to bare on social media

MUMBAI : Singer Rita Ora doesn't shy away from baring her assets on social media.The Anywhere songstress, whose second album Phoenix is currently number one in the worldwide charts, logged into the official Rita Ora Instagram page to update her Insta story.

read more
News | 29 Oct 2018

Here's when Rita Ora felt insecure

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora says she felt ‘really insecure’ when she was attacked by online trolls.In an interview to Harper's Bazaar magazine, the singer recalled how she felt ‘really down’ when her music which she refers to as her baby was criticised online, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

read more
News | 17 Oct 2018

Rita Ora makes music chart history in UK

MUMBAI : Singer Rita Ora has become the most successful UK female artiste of all time on the UK Official Singles Chart.Her new single Let you love me  has become her 13th top 10 on the Official Singles Chart, climbing to number eight on the latest Top 40.

read more
News | 09 Oct 2018

Maroon 5's song maintains top position on Billboard Hot 100

MUMBAI: Band Maroon 5 Girls Like You has maintained its number one position on Billboard Hot 100 for the third consecutive week."Girls like you" has also hit a huge number on Youtube. It has received one billion views, read a statement.

read more
News | 27 Aug 2018

Rita Ora twerks in 1980s inspired fashion

MUMBAI : Singer Rita Ora hit the stage for an eighties workout-inspired gig London.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
IRAA 2019 announces appointment of Mujeeb Dadarkar as Awards Director
L-R; Smita Rai, Project Head – Features & Marketing, PALM Expo; Ramesh Chetwani, Exhibition Director, PALM Expo; Anil Chopra, Founder & Director, PALM Expo; Mujeeb Dadarkar, Sound Engineer & Co-Founder, Odble Consultants and Pramod Chandorkar, Director, Soundideaz & Honorary Chairman, IRAA Awards 2019

MUMBAI: Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) governing council consisting of Anil Chopra - Founderead more

Press Releases
Saregama enters into a strategic partnership with Harman Kardon

MUMBAI: Saregama, India’s oldest music label and youngest movie studio, has entered into a stratread more

Press Releases
BIG FM onboards as the official radio partner for jammin

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, today announced its exclusive associaread more

Press Releases
MY FM launches fifth edition of 'MY FM Rangrezz'

MUMBAI: Making painting educational for kids, MY FM has launched its fifth edition of MY FM read more

News
RAM Week 45: Fever FM's continues topping in Delhi and Mumbai

MUMBAI: In Week 45 of RAM, Fever FM continued its legacy of topping in both Delhi and Mumbai.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Music community comes together to ‘Heal The Music’ with $300,000 raised for Music Health Alliance

MUMBAI: As the second annual - Heal The Music Day wraps for 2018, more than 170 members of the music community – songwriters, musicians, performers...read more

2
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha and J Balvin's new song 'Say My Name' crosses 20 million views

MUMBAI: One of the trendiest songs these days Say My Name needs no introduction as it has crossed a whopping 20 million views on YouTube. The song...read more

3
'8 Prahar' a unique day long concert of only Jugalbandi's 20 hour concert to celebrate Indian Classical music 'ragas'

MUMBAI: Mumbai will witness Hindustani classical music's first-of-its-kind 20-hour-long concert, where 16 maestros from the world of Indian...read more

4
Jaan 'Nisaar from 'Kedarnath' will surely melt your heart

MUMBAI: The newest song, Jaan ‘Nisaar from the upcoming Bollywood movie Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Rajput, is another romantic...read more

5
Exclusive Tiësto performance at 'Don't Let Daddy Know' Amsterdam 2019

MUMBAI: The successful dance concept Don’t Let Daddy Know has championed Tiësto as the headliner during their annual edition in Amsterdam. Ziggo...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group