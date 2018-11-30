RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  30 Nov 2018 15:09 |  By RnMTeam

Jazzy B's 'Jattta Da Flag' trends internationally within few hours of release

MUMBAI: International singer Jazzy B has released new single, Jatta Da Flag along with co-singer Kaur B. Produced by T-Series, the song is trending within a short span of its worldwide release today. Jatta Da Flag was placed at number three on the mainstream charts in Norway.

Sung by Jazzy B and Kaur B, the music of this core Jatt song has been composed by Tru-Skool while the lyrics are written by Amrit Bova. Tru-Skool has given a completely Punjabi vibe to the song with the sound used and it blends with the vocals given by Jazzy and Kaur B.

Jatta Da Flag showcases the aura of Jatt – a community from India as the both Jazzy B and Kaur B, who have also featured in the song, flaunt the spirit of the community with swag! The duo is decked up in their desi attire.

Watch the video here

Meanwhile, Jatta Da Swag has also started creating buzz among the Indian fans on YouTube.

