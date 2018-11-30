David Guetta, Bebe Rexha and J Balvin's new song 'Say My Name' crosses 20 million views

MUMBAI: One of the trendiest songs these days Say My Name needs no introduction as it has crossed a whopping 20 million views on YouTube. The song that promises to fill you with energy, is just on everybody’s tongue.

Popular artists David Guetta, Bebe Rexha and J Balvin have grabbed eyeballs with instruments with programming by David Guetta, Giorgio Tuinfort and Boaz van de Beatz. Giorgio Tuinfort has taken care of the piano.

Fantastic visuals to the song have worked quite well; with the techno feel given to it just kick starts your mood. While the song is well mixed and mastered by Daddy’s Groove at TRIBE Studios Naples, Italy.

The song views received a massive acceleration once it was out there on YouTube, big thumbs up to the makers of the song, who have carved out the song beautifully.

Fans worldwide are totally grooving to this new song and we can’t just stop crushing over the look and feel of this track. “I can’t wait but just feel like getting my feet onto to the ground and dancing to the tunes of Say My Name,” said a huge fan from India.