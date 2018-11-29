RadioandMusic
News |  29 Nov 2018 19:28

Jubin Nautiyal's acoustic version of 'Humnava Mere' will take you on a romantic nostalgia

MUMBAI: Jubin Nautiyal’s single, Humnava Mere had immersed fans into a realm of romance. And now with the popular demand, the singer has recently released the acoustic version of this song.

Spilling beans on what led him to make this melodious version, Jubin reveals, “I earlier did an acoustic version of my last song, Akh Lad Jaave, a track from Loveyatri. After this, I was getting messages from across the world to make an acoustic version of Humnava Mere. And this led us to do a small version of this brilliant song by Rocky - Shiv.”

“I think this is the song, which is going to stay as well as be remembered for a long time. Such songs are rare to find and be a part of,” he further added.

Featuring Jubin Nautiyal and other musicians behind the instruments, the acoustic version will take you on an emotional trip. The melody of the song, use of guitar, piano and the overall song mixing is fabulous. Also, the music blends well with the melodious voice of Jubin, which will surely remind everyone of the love, they might have once lost. The song has garnered over three lakh views since it dropped online yesterday. The video is out on the official YouTube handle of T-Series.

Lastly, Jubin had a message to convey to the makers of the original song as he concludes, “It is just me paying my gratitude to my fans, T-Series, composer of the song Rocky - Shiv, writer Manoj Muntashir and the producer Rocky - Shiv.”

Watch acoustic version here

Meanwhile, the popularity of Humnava Mere has been firmly and gradually rising among fans. The original song video, produced by T-Series, has garnered over 115 million views on YouTube.

Watch original version here

Jubin Nautiyal Humnava Mere Akh Lad Jaave Loveyatri Manoj Muntashir T-Series Youtube
