News |  29 Nov 2018 19:55 |  By RnMTeam

I recently discovered that I could paint: Papon reveals on 'Secret Side with Akasa Singh'

MUMBAI: Renowned musician Angarag Mahanta well known by his stage name Papon, recently shot an episode of Secret side with singer Akasa Singh for MTV Beats. While rooted in folk, Papon has a wide variety of influences and considered to be an extremely versatile artist. In the last couple of years, Papon has quickly carved a niche for himself in the world of playback singing.

But beyond the musical finesse that he has, Papon is an expert in painting, something that the world doesn’t know about. Well, Papon has revealed his passion for painting and a few other secrets too. It seems that he had a blast shooting for the episode. “It was fun to go through some interesting stuff with Akasa. It was very spontaneous and out of the regular so enjoyed shooting this session quite a lot,” he revealed.

While the show stood by its theme of exploring the world of a singer apart from music, one thing was for sure that Papon showcased his world to the audience. On being asked, when did he discover his passion for painting apart from music, he replied, “I knew that I could paint and draw a bit as I use to do that well in school. But after decades, I recently discovered that I could paint decently well. And when people appreciated my paintings, acrylic on canvas, which I tried for the first time, I got motivated to do more. I don’t really practice painting. It’s relatively new, but I want to do more now whenever I get time away from making music.”

He further spoke on his upcoming projects as he mentioned that he is working on a whole new sound for his songs. “I have some interesting projects to represent indigenous music from the North East to the world.  More Bollywood stuff and web series is coming up,” said Papon.

Click here to view the video

