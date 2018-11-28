RadioandMusic
Two living legends Shankar Mahadevan and Ustad Rashid Khan to perform together for 'The Masters'

MUMBAI: In one of its kind experiences, The Masters, a show featuring two living legends Shankar Mahadevan and Rashid Khan will be enthralling the audiences on 2 December 2018. The show will showcase both the artists representing the two main streams of Indian music - Shankar Mahadevan for Carnatic and Ustad Rashid Khan for Hindustani Classical Music.

The two giants will perform on the stage in what is traditionally called as Jugalbandi, a format where two towering personalities will engage in an exchange of their musical thoughts. For The Masters, the exchange of thoughts will be specific to two genres- Hindustani Classical Music and Carnatic Music and the beauty of it stays that none of it is rehearsed but based on spontaneity.  

The show is curated by renowned music composer Rahul Ranade, with a thought to bring forth the basic differences in both the streams of music and yet show how seamlessly they merge into a beautiful point. Sharing his thoughts, Rahul says, “The concept is to bring forth both the forms of music and show the basic differences in both of them, without getting too technical, as the objective to engage the common audience with the music. We are glad to have stalwart and immensely popular artiste like Shankar Mahadevan and arguably the best Hindustani classical vocalist of today’s time Ustad Rashid Khan, performing for the concert.”

The artists will be accompanied by some of the finest talents in music fraternity like Padmashri Vijay Ghate, Sridar Parthasarthy, Murad Ali Khan, Prasad Padhye, Ajay Joglekar, Padman Shankar, Suryakant Surve, Varad Kathapurkar, and will be hosted by one of the finest actor, Sachin Khedekar.

The show promises to be a treat for the music lovers and a golden opportunity to watch two of the best artistes belonging to two different genres of music perform together.

When: 2 December 2018

Where: Shanmukhanand Hall, Sion (E)

Time: 7 pm onwards

Tickets available on: Bookmyshow.com

Also available at the venue and Maharashtra Watch Company

