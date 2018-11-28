RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Nov 2018 11:16 |  By RnMTeam

Shania Twain 'bored' with country music

MUMBAI : Country music star Shania Twain says she is a "little bit bored" of country music.

During an interview with eonline.com, the Grammy winner spoke about her new show Real Country and how she is hoping that more women will feel inspired to get involved in the genre.

The conversation started with wanting "to talk about women in country music today". The singer replied, "What women?"

She said how disappointed she is that there are "too few" women in it.

"We are not making radio progress, but we are making very small, steady steps towards awareness that we are lacking women on country radio," she said.

Twain revealed she has some ideas as to how to jump-start the progress.

"We have too much of the sameness right now. I'm a little bit bored of it, and I want to pick it up. The only way to do that is to be proactive. I wanted a show that, when you talk about diversity, that includes gender diversity, style diversity, lifestyle diversity."

She is also "fed up with the ageist and sexist thing" when it comes to limits on helping talent break into the scene.

Twain acknowledged some progress has been made throughout her tenure in country music.

"When I first came on the scene in country music, the limits were way too narrow for me, and it was hard for me. There are a lot of artistes out there who are intimidated of what they believe country music is...I want to show them there are no limits," she added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Shania Twain
Related news
News | 23 Apr 2018

Shania Twain apologises after Trump comment

MUMBAI: Grammy award-winning Canadian singer Shania Twain apologised after saying she would have voted for US President Donald Trump.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2018

Shania Twain explains how Lyme disease affected life

MUMBAI: Singer Shania Twain says the ‘silent evil thing’, Lyme disease, has affected her life."Lyme disease does affect your life for sure. It's such a silent evil thing," Twain told online.com.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2017

Shania Twain's 'Now' not about divorce

MUMBAI: Singer Shania Twain says Now is not a divorce album. Now is Twain's fifth album, her first in 15 years since the release of Up in November 2002.

read more
News | 19 Sep 2017

I love being a mother: Shania Twain

MUMBAI: Singer Shania Twain says has she loves being a mother and regrets not having more children.The singer has a 16-year-old son called Eja with her ex-husband Robert Lange.

read more
News | 11 Sep 2017

Contracting Lyme disease was blessing in disguise: Shania Twain

MUMBAI: Singer Shania Twain thinks contracting Lyme disease was a blessing in disguise as the illness forced her to take a break.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Renovation in store for JioMusic as the brand gears to become 'JioSaavn'

MUMBAI: As per the reports by a leading telecom news portal, JioMusic is slated to be upgraded tread more

Press Releases
Magic 106.4 FM brings Bollywood Gharana for Mumbaikars

MUMBAI: The ultimate crossover of Bollywood and classical music is here.read more

News
Recording studio to be set up in Mumbai's Dharavi

MUMBAI : A recording studio will be set up in Mumbai's Dharavi slum locality for nurturing youngread more

News
Radio Mirchi CEO Prashant Panday spills beans on impending takeover of TV Today's radio biz

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi’s taking over of TV Today’s radio biz has been impending since July 2015, wread more

Press Releases
BIG FM is radio partner of The Indian Express 26/11 for 'Stories of Strength'
,

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks has associated with The Indian Express forread more

top# 5 articles

1
'My Name is Lakhan' fame playback singer Mohammed Aziz dead

MUMBAI : Veteran Bollywood playback singer Mohammed Aziz, best remembered for his naughty rendition of the song My Name Is Lakhan, passed after away...read more

2
AR Rahman to perform at Bengaluru after seven years

MUMBAI: Legendary singers and internationally acclaimed Indian music maestro AR Rahman is all geared up for his next One Heart tour, which will be...read more

3
Lucky to have had career in music: Jason Mraz

MUMBAI: Grammy winner Jason Mraz feels very lucky to have had a career in music.He has been popular in the feel good music genre since almost two...read more

4
A R Rahman, YoYo Honey Singh and Raftaar have taken India to a different level: Sasi The Don, Asian Ambassador of Reggae

MUMBAI: Music in India has been phenomenal, be it Indian classical or pop music. Reggae, originally a Jamaican form of music, is a niche genre in...read more

5
Performing for BIMTECH was incredible: Singer Tarannum Malik

MUMBAI: Tarannum Malik, who is the name behind songs like Saiyarra from Ek Tha Tiger, Aashiyana from Love per Square Foot, Enu Naam Che Raaes from ...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group