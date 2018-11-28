RadioandMusic
News |  28 Nov 2018

Rita Ora dares to bare on social media

MUMBAI : Singer Rita Ora doesn't shy away from baring her assets on social media.

The Anywhere songstress, whose second album Phoenix is currently number one in the worldwide charts, logged into the official Rita Ora Instagram page to update her Insta story.

Documenting her trip to Australia where she is due to perform at the 2018 ARIA Awards later this week, Ora teased her fans with her gym-honed frame, reported dailystar.co.uk.

In one image, she is seen flaunting skin-tight black trousers, and the focus is on her derriere. The clip is captioned "bubble" in reference to her perky behind.

Ora then uploaded two pictured of her bare assets.

Putting as much of her chest on show as possible, she ditched her bra and slipped into a plunging suit jacket.

(Source: IANS)

