Jaan 'Nisaar from 'Kedarnath' will surely melt your heart

MUMBAI: The newest song, Jaan ‘Nisaar from the upcoming Bollywood movie Kedarnath starring Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Rajput, is another romantic number from the much awaited film. The couple look absolutely stunning on-screen and their chemistry, in the song, will just make one go aww!

The song is sung by one of the romantic singers from the Indian music industry, Arijit Singh, who has given hits like Sanam Re, Tera Fitoor, Jeene Bhi De etc. His vocals for Jaan ‘Nisaar will surely make you hear this song on loop.

Writer Amitabh Bhattacharya who has penned down song lyrics for songs like Offo from 2 States, Iktara (Wake Up Sid) and many such has done a fantastic job with Jaan ‘Nisaar too. Amit Trivedi, who had earlier bagged the best music director honour for the movie, Queen, has rendered music to this song.

Click here to view the song

The song is sure to skip your heart beat once you hear it, as it has those soothing melodies, which will get you attached to the song. The song has all the elements which showcase some of the best scenes that are well imbibed in it. Well, Kedarnath is Sara Ali Khan’s first debut movie and we can simply see that she has given her best shot and is acing it.

The song shot at such a beautiful location does give you some good insights into the travel pilgrimage scene that is best depicted in the track. The song goes through a trail of emotions, where the lead actors are having a perfect eye lock scene, there is some hatred happening which is a turning point. In the end, their love stands out and they reunite again, which is the last scene of the song.

Best portrayed visuals, with a commendable DOP by Tushar Kanti Ray, should be surely taken into notice without forgetting the makers, who have gathered the best to make this song a wonderful feast for your eyes.

While Jaan ‘Nisar, a Zee Music Company release is the fourth song from the movie Kedarnath, the earlier released three songs from the film namely, Namo Namo, Sweetheart, Qaafirana had done equally good.

Produced by Ronnie Screwwala and Pragya Kapoor, Kedarnath is slated to release on 7 December 2018. The movie is directed by Abhishek Kapoor.