Sukh-E's 'I Need Ya' is a stylish R&B number shot at eye-catchy locations of Dubai

MUMBAI: Sukh-E aka Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz is back with another stylish R&B song, I Need Ya featuring television actress Krystle D’Souza. The song is out on the official music handle of Sony Music India.

Sung by Sukh-E, the song features him along with Krystle. I Need Ya has been penned by Jaani, while its music has been composed by B Praak. The video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.

I Need Ya is a funky number, where Sukh-E is seen showing his love to Krystle in a stylish way in the song. From his fabulous singing to his chemistry with Krystle, the song has much more to offer. Also, the stylish locations of Dubai and the car used add to the style quotient of the song. The skyscrapers of Dubai have given a good opening shot to the song, which indeed a fresh R&B song having a desi flavour. The music is also another catchy element of I Need Ya, which has started striking a chord with the audience.

Meanwhile, the music video of I Need Ya has already garnered over one lakh views within a few hours of its release and the coming hours will decide if the song becomes an instant hit.