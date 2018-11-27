RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Nov 2018 16:07 |  By RnMTeam

Sukh-E's 'I Need Ya' is a stylish R&B number shot at eye-catchy locations of Dubai

MUMBAI: Sukh-E aka Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz is back with another stylish R&B song, I Need Ya featuring television actress Krystle D’Souza. The song is out on the official music handle of Sony Music India.

Sung by Sukh-E, the song features him along with Krystle. I Need Ya has been penned by Jaani, while its music has been composed by B Praak. The video has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.

Watch video here

I Need Ya is a funky number, where Sukh-E is seen showing his love to Krystle in a stylish way in the song. From his fabulous singing to his chemistry with Krystle, the song has much more to offer. Also, the stylish locations of Dubai and the car used add to the style quotient of the song. The skyscrapers of Dubai have given a good opening shot to the song, which indeed a fresh R&B song having a desi flavour. The music is also another catchy element of I Need Ya, which has started striking a chord with the audience.

Meanwhile, the music video of I Need Ya has already garnered over one lakh views within a few hours of its release and the coming hours will decide if the song becomes an instant hit.

Tags
Sukh-E Sony Music India Sukh-E Muzical Doctorz Krystle D’Souza R&B B Praak Arvindr Khaira Jaani
Related news
News | 12 Nov 2018

Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill's 'Nikle Currant' crosses 100 million views!

MUMBAI: Singers Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill’s debut collaboration Nikle Currant has garnered over 100 million views on YouTube. Sung by Neha and Jassie, the song has received an electrifying response from their fans. Watch the video here

read more
News | 16 Oct 2018

I don't think you should get stuck in competition: Harrdy Sandhu

MUMBAI :Popular Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu likes to stay away from competition as he feels it will shift his focus from what he likes to do.He made his debut in 2012 as a singer and earned a spot in the Punjabi pop music space.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2018

Neha Kakkar and Jassi Gill shake a leg in Nikle Currant

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar and Jassi Gill’s newest single, Nikle Currant just dropped online. Sung in Punjabi by Jassi and Neha, the song is a flirty romantic number. Watch the video here:

read more
News | 18 Sep 2018

'Bhare Bazaar' from 'Namaste England' will make you shake a leg!

MUMBAI: The newest song, Bhare Bazaar from the upcoming Bollywood film Namaste England is sure to make you dance with its pumping music. Click to view the song:

read more
News | 12 Sep 2018

'Tere Liye' trends at #5 among most viewed global songs on YouTube

MUMBAI: The newest song, Tere Liye, from the upcoming Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer, Namaste England, has become a rage and is trending at number eight.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mirchi CEO Prashant Panday spills beans on impending take over of TV Today's radio biz

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi’s taking over of TV Today’s radio biz has been impending since July 2015, wread more

Press Releases
BIG FM is the radio partner for The Indian Express 26/11 Stories of Strength
,

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks has associated with The Indian Express forread more

Press Releases
Gaana tunes-up app for an elevated user experience!

MUMBAI: Gaana, the leading music streaming player in the Indian market has rolled out a new versread more

News
Ultra Media and Entertainment have exclusively acquired music rights of much-awaited film 'Rangeela Raja'

MUMBAI: Ultra Media and Entertainment have acquired the music rights of the upcoming Bollywood fread more

Press Releases
Pepsi introduces Simon Fuller’s new group 'Now United' to India

MUMBAI: For generations, PEPSI® has had an intrinsic connection with music, working with legendaread more

top# 5 articles

1
ETEP Moves Europe: Looking back at 4,001 ETEP shows

MUMBAI: With 483 shows by 161 acts at 122 festivals, ETEP has generated a record number of bookings for the fourth consecutive year. Top acts...read more

2
Bappi Lahiri turns 65, set to direct feature film

MUMBAI : Reinvention has been at the heart of everything that Bappi Lahiri -- who turned 65 on Tuesday -- has done in his 50-year journey in showbiz...read more

3
Recording studio to be set up in Mumbai's Dharavi

MUMBAI : A recording studio will be set up in Mumbai's Dharavi slum locality for nurturing young talents and celebrating hip-hop culture.This is a...read more

4
'Aaja Mahi Ve' is a song that speaks about a woman longing for her love: Aditi Singh Sharma on debut single

MUMBAI: Aditi Singh Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut as a singer with Anurag Kashyap’s much-acclaimed film Dev D, is pleased to release her debut...read more

5
A R Rahman, YoYo Honey Singh and Raftaar have taken India to a different level: Sasi The Don, Asian Ambassador of Reggae

MUMBAI: Music in India has been phenomenal, be it Indian classical or pop music. Reggae, originally a Jamaican form of music, is a niche genre in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2018 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group