News |  27 Nov 2018 15:11 |  By RnMTeam

SANAM band gets over 5 mn subscribers on YouTube

MUMBAI : SANAM band has got over five million subscribers on YouTube. The members hope to keep spreading love.

"We feel so fortunate to have won over five million hearts across the globe. Our focus has always been to spread happiness and love through our music," SANAM jointly said in a statement.

"We are looking forward to making a lot more music and we hope to build our SANAM family far more. This world can do with a lot more love and happiness," they added.

Formed in 2010, the band was earlier called SQS project. In 2013, they changed the name of the band to SANAM. It consists of bass guitarist Venky S, Sanam Puri (lead vocals), Samar Puri (lead guitar) and Keshav Dhanraj (drums).

Apart from their original numbers such as Sanam mennu and Tu yahaan, they are known for their own rendition of hit songs like Lag jaa gale, Pehla nasha and Tere bina zindagi se.

(Source: IANS)

