News |  27 Nov 2018 15:00

Guru Randhawa grooves with rapper Ikka in new single 'Tere Te'

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer and hit machine Guru Randhawa is back with brand new single Tere Te featuring rapper Ikka. Directed by DirectorGifty, the video has been produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Featuring Guru Randhawa along with rapper Ikka, the song has been penned, composed as well as sung by Guru himself. The sensational singer’s Punjabi lyrics have blended aptly with the uplifting dance melody and rapper Ikka's rap verses. Also, the VFX of the song is a visual treat for fans, who are already grooving to the desi beats. The modern sound mix will surely add to the music parties. The music has been produced by Vee.

Watch video here

Speaking about his new song, Guru Randhawa says, “Tere Te is fun dance track. We shot this song in a Mumbai studio with special VFX for the first time . Ikka paaji has done a great job with rap verses too. We have tried something new with this single, hope my fans like it. Today we celebrated Bhushan sir's birthday and release of Tere Te together. I'm thankful to Bhushan Kumar Sir for the support and always believing in me and my music'.

T-Series chairman and managing director Bhushan Kumar adds, “Guru is unstoppable. In Tere Te, he once again proves that when it comes to high energy, youthful, melodies, no one can beat him. His fans are going to love Tere Te.”

Meanwhile, Guru’s Tere Te has garnered over million views on YouTube.

