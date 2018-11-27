RadioandMusic
Diljit Dosanjh's romantic number 'Jind Mahi' has a party vibe!

MUMBAI: Populous Punjabi Munda Diljit Dosanjh who has ruled hearts of many with his tracks like Veer Vaar, Pagg Wala Munda, has dropped yet another romantic track Jind Mahi yesterday. The song stands out best as the message has been crafted out beautifully and the starrers has done a fabulous job.

While the song has been released on Diljit Dosanjh’s YouTube channel, the music has been rendered by Manni Sandhu while the lyrics have been penned by Gurnazar.

Featuring Banita Sandhu along with the sensational singer, the song has great visuals, which will surely treat your eyes. Makers have dropped in a huge amount of hard work that doesn’t go unnoticed. The song gives a romantic vibe and will make you feel pleasant. The music also adds to the romantic fervour.

Click here to view the song:

Besides, Jind Mahi has a funky party setup that blends with the November-December party vibe. The singer has smartly played with colours as he looks dapper apart from his exceptional singing that will keep the song on the loop.

The official music video of Jind Mahi has garnered over four million views within just few hours of its release.

Diljit Dosanjh Gurnazar Jind Mahi Veer Vaar
