'Aaja Mahi Ve' is a song that speaks about a woman longing for her love: Aditi Singh Sharma on debut single

MUMBAI: Aditi Singh Sharma, who made her Bollywood debut as a singer with Anurag Kashyap’s much-acclaimed film Dev D, is pleased to release her debut single titled Aaja Mahi Ve. With intense lyrics and soulful composition, Aditi’s debut single is worth the wait.

Speaking about the song, Aditi says, “Aaja Mahi Ve is a song that speaks about a woman longing for her love.”

She has collaborated with music directors, Bawa-Gulzar and she shares details of her team, “The male perspective of the song is featured in the form of a rap, which has been delivered by Dahekk. The song is wonderfully composed and penned by Gulzar Sahni, while the music is given by Bawa – Gulzar. The video is directed by Sakett Saawhney. I am happy that the audience got to watch Shantanu Maheshwari and Vrushika Mehta’s much-awaited on-screen return in our video.”

Aditi has been acknowledged and awarded for her work in playback singing, I wanted to put out independent music of my own since long and had been struggling to make songs myself and with my musicians. I had also been listening to various songs others were sending me and when I heard this tune, Bawa had sent me, I instantly loved it. Eventually, my team and I decided that Aaja Mahi Ve should be the song to release as my first independent single.”

However, what is surprising is that, after singing for Bollywood and giving many hits like Sooraj Dooba Hai and Offo, she makes her independent music debut now. She replies, “I wanted to do this since long, there was always something or the other, either the song was not shaping up, or the lyrics were not or I was just not feeling like ‘this song is the one’. I now understand that things fall into place when they have to. You may sometimes think it is too soon or too late or no matter how hard you try, but things have their own way of working out when they need to.”

Aditi is, however, glad that she is doing an independent single and has got the chance to take a call on everything from start to end. On this, she adds, “Independent music is a way of expressing your own music, I have been a playback singer for nine years now and I am used to the process of being called to the studio for a few hours to record a song and that is it. This is the first time when I have taken a call on literally everything from first to last. I am not sure how or in what way my independent music will ‘help’ me, but I am simply happy to be bringing my own music to my listeners and supporters.”

About her future plans, she says, “I have gigs lined up in different parts of the country and the world, in the middle of which I will soon plan to release my next single while also looking forward to my film song releases.”