Tulsi Kumar's son Shivaay's first birthday celebrations has an amazing theme!

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar recently celebrated her son Shivaay's first birthday along with husband Hitesh Ralhan close family and friends in Delhi. The birthday celebration is grabbing eyeballs owing to the special theme of Disney Land.

The Disney themed celebration commenced with the birthday boy making a grand entry and was followed by a parade of Disney characters, who were decked up for the occasion. Colours, laughter and of course music, added to this colourful private celebration, which was also attended by Bhushan Kumar, who had come along with wife, actor-director Divya Khosla Kumar and son Ruhaan. Tulsi’s mother Sudhesh Kumar and sister Khushali Kumar also graced the occasion.

Tulsi’s life has changed post motherhood and she has ensured to do mommy duties while taking care of her work schedule. Shivaay was born on 25 November 2018, embarking Kumar on a new journey.