Performing for BIMTECH was incredible: Singer Tarannum Malik

MUMBAI: Tarannum Malik, who is the name behind songs like Saiyarra from Ek Tha Tiger, Aashiyana from Love per Square Foot, Enu Naam Che Raaes from Raes and others, recently performed at BIMTECH, a business school from Mumbai.

Speaking about her experience Tarannum Malik said, “Performing for BIMTECH was incredible. It was my first association with 9XM Bharat Bass Festival and I loved the energy and the enthusiastic response of the crowd. I performed along with Myris and the combination of EDM and Bollywood, during a live show, was something unique and exciting for me, especially because it was here in Delhi.”

She further added, “Performing in Delhi, especially, in the winters, is really a great experience because there's so much nostalgia associated with it and Bharat Bass Festival connected me to this really enthusiastic audience. I thoroughly enjoyed the show.”

Besides, Tarannum, recently, also launched her new song Hind with DJ Myris. “I just launched the song Hind in collaboration with MYRIS which will be the anthem of Bharat Bass Festival,” said Tarannum.

Apart from this, she also disclosed that she has some Bollywood projects about which she would speak later.

Also Read: DJ Myris collaborates with Tarannum Mallik

A talented songstress and a composer, Tarannum debuted under music director Anand Raj Anand with the film, Chahat Ek Nasha (2005). She got her breakthrough with What’s Your Rashee? (2009) for which, she was also nominated as the best sensational singer in Stardust Awards (2010). Tarannum came into the limelight with Saiyaara from Ek Tha Tiger, whose music was by Sohail Sen and after that, her journey has been unstoppable. Some of her notable and new releases are songs in the movies Love per Square Foot which is India’s first Netflix movie and XXX which has been released under the production of Balaji. In spite of her successful spree in Bollywood, the singer has not forgotten her roots of belonging to the Punjabi music industry.