News |  26 Nov 2018

'Jind mahi' a special love ballad: Diljit

MUMBAI : Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says his new track titled Jind mahi is a special love ballad.

"I feel lucky that my music has been loved by so many people and Jind mahi is a special love ballad. The entire team behind the song is extremely talented and the video was shot in London," Diljit said in a statement.

The song's video stars actress Banita Sandhu of October fame alongside him.

"I'm thankful to Banita to have agreed to been a part of the video. She is a talented young girl and she fits in perfectly well in the song," said Diljit.

It was shot in London earlier this year and the music was given by Manni Sandhu.

The Do you know singer is a popular name in Punjabi and Hindi film industries. He was last seen in the Bollywood film Soorma, which released in July this year.

(Source: IANS)

